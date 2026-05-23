The story of how Triple H and Stephanie McMahon built their fortune is not a simple one. It did not come purely from pay-per-view main events or corporate salaries. It came, in large part, from a single moment when a publicly traded company changed hands at exactly the right time, and one member of the McMahon family happened to be sitting on millions of shares.

At the time WWE was acquired by WME, Stephanie held around 2.5 million equity shares of WWE's common stock. In the decade before the deal closed, those shares had been worth as little as $40 million and as high as $225 million depending on the year. WWE was ultimately acquired at $106 per share, putting the value of her stake at $265 million.

The combined net worth attributed to the couple today sits at $250 million, with most of it traced directly to those stock holdings rather than in-ring earnings or executive salaries alone. Triple H spent two decades as one of WWE's highest-paid performers, but it was his wife's equity position that did the heavy lifting.

Where Each of Them Stands Today

Paul Levesque is not in the ring anymore. He is running the show. As Chief Content Officer, he oversees Creative Writing, Talent Relations, Live Events, Talent Development and Creative Services, reporting to WWE President Nick Khan. His publicly available employment agreement lists a base salary of $900,000 per year, though executive packages at this level are built around bonuses and equity awards that push total annual compensation considerably higher.

He also recently secured a new multi-year deal with TKO, confirming he is not going anywhere, despite fan discontent over WWE's creative direction heading into 2026 and Nick Khan addressing the criticism directly at an internal company town hall.

Stephanie's path looks different. She had been named Chairwoman and co-CEO alongside Nick Khan after her father Vince McMahon stepped down in 2022 amid a misconduct investigation. When Vince returned to the board in January 2023, she resigned from the position. By April 2026, she holds no official executive or full-time role within WWE, and is instead focused on her podcast What's Your Story? and her ESPN+ series Stephanie's Places, alongside preparation for her WWE Hall of Fame induction.

Life Outside the Boardroom

The couple married on October 25, 2003, and have three daughters: Aurora Rose, Murphy Claire, and Vaughn Evelyn. Their property portfolio includes multiple homes across the United States with private gyms, swimming pools and high-end security. Triple H has a well-documented passion for muscle cars, a habit that sits comfortably alongside a nine-figure net worth.

The couple have also been active in charity work for years, most notably through Connor's Cure, a foundation they helped establish focused on pediatric cancer research. It is one of the few parts of their public life that has attracted no controversy whatsoever.

Two decades into their marriage, one is steering the creative direction of the world's biggest wrestling company and the other is building something new outside it. The $265 million stock sale gave them the freedom to do both.