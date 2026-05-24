CM Punk and AJ Lee remain one of the most loved real-life couples in WWE history, and fans still want to know if they are together today. The answer is yes, CM Punk and AJ Lee are still happily married and continue to support each other away from the spotlight. Even though AJ Lee has stayed away from WWE for several years, her relationship with Punk has remained strong through all the ups and downs of wrestling life. What makes this relationship update feel exclusive is that the couple keeps most of their private life away from social media and public attention.

Unlike many celebrity couples, CM Punk and AJ Lee rarely share their personal details online. However, fans often notice small moments during interviews or wrestling appearances where Punk mentions AJ Lee with love and respect. This keeps the fan in their relationship very high.

CM Punk's Relationship Status Beyond the WWE Ring

Outside the WWE, CM Pink is known as a very private person who enjoys spending time with family rather than constantly being in the spotlight. Despite being one of wrestling's biggest stars, his marriage to AJ Lee has remained stable and strong. The couple reportedly enjoys a peaceful life together away from wrestling drama and media attention.

AJ Lee, whose real name is April Mendez, retired from WWE years ago but still stays active through writing and entertainment projects. CM Punk has often supported her work, showing that their connection is much deeper than the wrestling frame

Why fans still love CM Punk and AJ Lee as a couple

Fans continue to admire CM Punk and AJ Lee because their relationship feels genuine and real. Their bond and private lifestyle make them different from many celebrity couples in wrestling today.

Even after years away from appearing together on WWE television, the pair still receives huge support from fans online. Many WWE fans still consider them the most respected and loved couples.

CM Punk and AJ Lee are still happily married and continue to keep their relationship private away from WWE cameras. Fans still admire the couple for their strong bond and long-lasting relationship outside the wrestling world.