A massive injury, a legendary retirement tribute, and a much-expected WrestleMania decision-the final episode of WWE Raw ahead of Saturday's Elimination Chamber PLE had it all. Brock Lesnar made his much-anticipated return to the ring alongside his long-time ally and advocate, Paul Heyman, who issued a massive WrestleMania Open Challenge on behalf of "The Beast." Elsewhere, Royal Rumble winner Liv Morgan chose her opponent for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 42.

It all kicked off after Gunther interrupted WWE's retirement tribute to the "Phenomenal One," AJ Styles, before it could even start. Styles, who lost to Gunther at the Royal Rumble, officially retired from in-ring action in his hometown of Atlanta.

After Gunther interrupted the tribute, Dragon Lee attacked the "Ring General" as he was being escorted from ringside by WWE General Manager Adam Pearce and security. The Undertaker later appeared on the show to announce AJ Styles as the first inductee into the 2026 WWE Hall of Fame.

Former world champion Cody Rhodes -- a member of the SmackDown roster and also an Atlanta native -- gave a brief tribute to AJ Styles before his segment was interrupted by The Vision: Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, Austin Theory, and Logan Paul.

Meanwhile, the full lineups for the men's and women's Elimination Chamber matches were finalized after two qualifying matches. Finally, World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk reflected on his upcoming title defense against The Judgment Day's Finn Balor.

WWE Raw (February 16) Full Results:

Bronson Reed Out Indefinitely: The Vision's Bronson Reed picked up an injury while attempting to break a pinfall. While he was expected to win the triple-threat match against Jey Uso and El Grande Americano, there was an impromptu change to the outcome. Jey Uso will enter the Chamber instead of Reed, who will be out of action indefinitely.

Liv Morgan picks Stephanie Vaquer: The Royal Rumble winner officially chose to challenge Vaquer for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 42, hitting her with an Oblivion to add more fuel to her feud with "La Primera."

Nattie def. Maxxine Dupri: Nattie brutally attacked her former friend once again, beating Dupri via referee stoppage.

Evans pins Kingston: Having booked his ticket to the Chamber last week, Je'Von Evans pinned former world champion Kofi Kingston after a distraction from Grayson Waller.

Raquel Rodriguez takes the final spot: The Judgment Day's Raquel prevailed in a triple-threat match against IYO SKY and Kairi Sane to book her place in Saturday's Women's Elimination Chamber match.