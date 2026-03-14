The latest episode of the WWE SmackDown was dominated by one big and unexpected development as Randy Orton turned heel in dramatic fashion, attacking Cody Rhodes during their WrestleMania 42 contract signing. What was supposed to be a routine segment quickly turned violent as Orton unleashed a brutal assault, leaving Rhodes bloodied and the crowd stunned. This betrayal re-established Orton as "The Viper" and set up a heated WrestleMania showdown between the ruthless veteran and the resilient champion.

The attack confirmed Orton's return to the dark side of the game, ensuring that WrestleMania 42 will feature yet another "hero versus villain" storyline. Cody Rhodes now stands as the heroic figure defending his Undisputed WWE Championship, while Orton has positioned himself as the dangerous challenger determined to take it away. The timing of this heel turn adds intensity to the build-up for WrestleMania, making their clash one of the most anticipated matches on the card.

While Orton's betrayal was the headline, SmackDown also featured several other important matches and segments that kept the night action-packed.

RANDY ORTON JUST TURNED HEEL



OH MY GOD #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/aT4DdL4p6S — Tribal Wrestling (@TribalMegastar) March 14, 2026

Other SmackDown Results - March 13, 2026

- Michin lost to Jade Cargill, who continued her dominant streak.

- Nia Jax and Lash Legend retained the Women's Tag Team Championships against Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair.

- Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga battled Uncle Howdy and Erick Rowan in a chaotic non-title tag match.

- Drew McIntyre attacked Jacob Fatu, keeping their rivalry alive after McIntyre's recent title loss.

- Jelly Roll appeared on Miz TV and knocked out The Miz, while The Bella Twins made a surprise return.

This episode of SmackDown proved that WWE is building strong momentum heading into WrestleMania 42. Randy Orton's heel turn was more than just a storyline twist-it was a reminder of why he remains one of the most dangerous and unpredictable figures in WWE history. All eyes are now on his clash with Cody Rhodes, which promises to deliver fireworks on the grandest stage of them all.