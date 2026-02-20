The countdown for WrestleMania 42 has begun, with all eyes on the match-ups the storyline is going to put inside the ring at the big event. As fans share their preferences and predictions, the Undisputed WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has named the performer he doesn't want to face at WrestleMania. Speaking his mind, McIntyre said that he is open to facing anyone in the world, barring Cody Rhodes. While the challenger for the championship is yet to be officially announced through the upcoming Elimination Chamber match, McIntyre is clear on what he doesn't want.

"Anybody but Cody Rhodes. I'm concerned, considering how the first two matches went, and the referees bailing him out. Then for Cage match, I wo,n but people were like 'it was because of Jacob'. Was it, though? I haven't said this because I don't have to, but Jacob said it himself, 'wasn't Drew on his way out of the Cage when I got there?'", he said during an appearance on Busted Open Radio.

Some of the storylines are already in the final stage, with Roman Reigns reportedly set to challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship against CM Punk. The likes of Randy Orton, LA Knight, and Je'von Evans could be McIntyre's opponents, but Rhodes can't be ruled out yet.

Explaining why he doesn't want to face Rhodes, McIntyre said: "I didn't just overcome Cody, I overcame Cody and Jacob, I can't let the title back on Cody where he's protected again and back in the golden boy spot."

McIntyre said that it is crucial for him to retain the WWE Championship title at WrestleMania 42 as he wants to remain the leader of the blue brand.

"I liberated this title for everybody, but mostly me, because I believe I'm the man that needs to carry it forward into the future. To make SmackDown feel the way it feels right now, not sunshine, lollipops, shaking hands and kissing babies.

"Unpredictable and dangerous, the way it should be."