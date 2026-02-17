The 16 February episode of WWE Raw significantly shifted the landscape heading into the Elimination Chamber, most notably through the high-stakes qualifying matches that saw veteran Asuka and rookie sensation Je'Von Evans book their tickets to the Chamber. While Asuka's victory over Bayley and Nattie re-established her dominance in the women's division, Evans' upset win over Gunther and Dominik Mysterio, aided by a shocking intervention from Dragon Lee, marked a potential star-making turn for the newcomer.

Beyond what happened in the ring, the night was defined by intense psychological warfare involving CM Punk who successfully baited Finn Balor into a self-destructive state of mind by questioning his independence from The Judgment Day. AJ Lee, on the other hand, used similar mind games to manipulate a hesitant Becky Lynch. With a mysterious crate sent to SmackDown and Stephanie Vaquer making a tearful impact on Liv Morgan, the episode paved the way for what to expect at WrestleMania.

WWE Raw (February 16) Full Results:

Women's Elimination Chamber Qualifier: Asuka defeated Bayley and Natalya in a triple threat, securing her spot in the Chamber. She won by submission with the Asuka Lock on Bayley.

Men's Elimination Chamber Qualifier (Main Event): Je'Von Evans shocked the WWE Universe by defeating Gunther and Dominik Mysterio in a triple threat. He pinned Dominik after hitting the OG Cutter, while Dragon Lee's interference helped neutralize Gunther.

Six-Man Tag Team Match: The Vision (Bronson Reed, Logan Paul, Austin Theory) defeated The Usos & LA Knight. Reed sealed the win with a Tsunami on Jimmy Uso. Reed was also attacked by the anonymous masked man, who continues to target 'The Vision'.

CM Punk Promo Segment: Punk confronted Finn Balor & The Judgment Day, questioning Balor's ability to win without his faction. The segment nearly escalated into a brawl before officials intervened.

AJ Lee & Becky Lynch Confrontation: AJ Lee returned to Raw, provoking Becky Lynch in the ring. She offered Lynch a "free shot," which Becky declined, keeping tensions simmering.

Liv Morgan Interview Interrupted: During a sit-down interview, champion Stephanie Vaquer interrupted and delivered a message in Spanish, leaving the Royal Rumble winner Morgan visibly shaken and emotional.

Maxxine Dupri vs. Natalya Rivalry: After the women's triple threat, Maxxine ambushed Natalya on the entrance ramp, continuing their feud.

Oba Femi Contract Signing: Adam Pearce officially offered Oba Femi a Raw contract. He also ordered a mysterious crate labeled "Do not open until 2/28/26" to be sent to SmackDown, teasing future storyline intrigue.