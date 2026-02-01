In a night defined by the amalgamation of eras, the 2026 Royal Rumble served as both a coronation for a modern underdog and the definitive return of a legendary bloodline. As the dust settled in Riyadh, the WWE Universe witnessed the heart-wrenching conclusion of a "Phenomenal" career and the rise of two superstars destined to headline WrestleMania 42. By eliminating the formidable Gunther in the final moments, Roman Reigns has officially forced a collision course with the reigning champions in Las Vegas. This victory provides the narrative fuel for Reigns to finally address the "unfinished business" lingering from his previous encounters with both Cody Rhodes and CM Punk.

Whether he chooses to pursue the Undisputed WWE Championship to restore his status as the "Head of the Table," or seeks a blockbuster first-time singles clash with Punk on the Grandest Stage of Them All, this win ensures that the road to WrestleMania 42 must once again pass through the Tribal Chief.

The Men's Royal Rumble: The Chief's Redemption

The Men's Royal Rumble match was a high-stakes battle that pivoted on the strategic return of Roman Reigns. Entering with the aura of a man who had nothing left to prove but everything to reclaim, Reigns navigated a treacherous field that included a resurgent Cody Rhodes and a dominant Brock Lesnar.

The final sequence was a heavyweight masterclass between Reigns and "The Ring General," Gunther. Despite Gunther's earlier exertions in the night, the Austrian powerhouse nearly eliminated the "Original Tribal Chief" on several occasions. Ultimately, Reigns' experience in high-pressure environments proved to be the difference-maker. With a thunderous spear that shook the ring, Reigns sent Gunther over the top rope, securing his second career victory in the Royal Rumble match.

ACKNOWLEDGE HIM



ROMAN REIGNS IS GOING TO WRESLTEMANIA



(via @WWE)

Liv Morgan's "Miracle" in the Desert

The Women's Royal Rumble match was arguably the most unpredictable bout of the night, blending nostalgia with the future of the division. The crowd exploded with the surprise returns of Nikki and Brie Bella, both of whom reminded the world why they are Hall of Famers. Brie, in particular, showed no signs of ring rust despite a four-year hiatus.

However, the story of the match was the resilience of Liv Morgan. Entering at number 14, Morgan survived a mid-match onslaught from Lash Legend, who eliminated four superstars in a terrifying display of strength. In the closing moments, it was a three-way standoff between Morgan, Tiffany Stratton, and the high-flying Sol Ruca. After Stratton eliminated Ruca, Morgan capitalised with a lightning-fast Oblivion to send Stratton to the floor. The victory marks a career-high for Morgan, who now heads to WrestleMania with the champion of her choice in her sights.

Love Liv Morgan as the women's rumble winner. One of the biggest stars in the company for the last two years now and tailor made for a major WrestleMania match. Great showing tonight and interesting to see what happens with Raquel now #RoyalRumble

The Final Curtain: AJ Styles Retires

The most emotional chapter of the night did not occur in a Rumble match, but in a singles contest with the highest possible stakes. AJ Styles put his career on the line against Gunther, resulting in a "Match of the Year" contender that left the audience in stunned silence.

Styles reached deep into his "Phenomenal" arsenal, landing a 450 Splash and a Styles Clash that nearly secured the win. However, Gunther's brutality was relentless. After surviving a flurry of chops that left Styles visibly battered, the Ring General locked in a vice-like sleeper hold. Styles refused to tap out, choosing to lose consciousness rather than surrender.

As the referee called for the bell, the realisation hit: AJ Styles' WWE career had come to an end in the most hauntingly poetic manner imaginable. In a rare show of respect, the Riyadh crowd stood as one to applaud the legend as he made his final walk up the ramp.

The Road to WrestleMania 42 has officially begun. With Reigns looking to restore his dynasty and Morgan seeking to prove she belongs at the top of the mountain, the landscape of WWE looks as competitive as ever.