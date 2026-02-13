"The Beast Incarnate" Brock Lesnar is officially off the leash. After a brief but explosive appearance at the Royal Rumble in Riyadh, WWE has confirmed that Brock Lesnar is back for the long haul as the wrestling universe moves towards WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas. The WWE has officially announced that Lesnar will be live on Monday Night Raw at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta. After being dumped out of the Rumble by the combined force of Cody Rhodes and LA Knight, Lesnar has plenty of scores to settle, but the real intrigue lies in the storyline that is built for him. In all likelihood, Lesnar is set to take on a new face in the ring.

As speculations grow, two names have emerged as potential candidates to take on Lesnar. The first is Oba Femi, who looks like the matchup fans are currently screaming for. At the Rumble, the NXT powerhouse didn't blink when he faced Lesnar, and reports suggest WWE is leaning heavily towards this showdown between the two.

If WWE wants a pure, hard-hitting clinic, Gunther remains the second choice. He is coming off a massive win where he retired John Cena, and a clash with Lesnar would be the ultimate test of his status in the WWE Universe. There is also a bit of a bittersweet edge to this comeback, as whispers are growing that 2026 might be Lesnar's final year in the ring.

Obafemi also spoke about the potential match against Brock Lesnar during a chat with No-Contest Wrestling.

So, there is so much nuance to that moment, because it's one thing to have buzz online, but a lot of the times the buzz online does not translate to what the casual or the live crowd really wants," Oba Femi said.

At the beginning stages of our face-off, Brock [Lesnar] knew that based on our reaction, we both had the understanding that 'wait, there might be something here. Oh, they're getting louder, they're rumbling. We have something!' In that moment, we have that mental agreement that 'yes, we know we have something, so let's not give away too much.' [...] It's a big money fight."

With SummerSlam 2026 set for his home state of Minnesota, many believe WrestleMania 42 will be the start of a retirement tour for the Beast Incarnate, which ends back where it all began.