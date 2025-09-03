Chris Jericho's continued absence from All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has fuelled rumours of his potential return to the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) after seven long years. Le Champion's AEW contract expires at the end of the year, and rumours have been rampant that the record nine-time Intercontinental Champion could be on his way back to the Stanford-based promotion. Ric Flair, a two-time WWE Hall of Famer, addressed the situation while speaking to The Escapist in a recent chat.

Flair feels that WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H and the others might not be planning a farewell run for Jericho, unlike John Cena as the 54-year-old isn't perceived as big as The Leader of Cenation. Flair, however, feels Jericho might be inducted into the 'Hall of Fame' soon, highlighting his contributions to the company.

"Well, of course, I do because Chris [Jericho] has meant a lot to the business. But I don't think he'll get it. I'm sure he'll go to the Hall of Fame. I mean, he's been a Hall of Fame athlete, human being, wrestler, everything. But I would doubt very seriously if he'd get the kind of deal that John Cena got. I could be wrong. I would enjoy it. But John had a level of popularity very similar to The Rock's. He was huge. Everyone loved him. It might be a bit of a stretch to see him back in there, but you never know," said Flair.

Flair's sentiments were echoed by former WWE employee Dutch Mantel, in a separate interaction. The 75-year-old feels Jericho is not in good shape and that his popularity has waned.

"I think he's going to stay where he is. I don't think they (WWE) would be (interested in him). You know, I think he's a great talent, but he's a little bit, as they say, long in the tooth. How to do it. So, hey, I've been there. I mean, when you get out of that ring, and you get out of that, then you get out of shape, and you know, it gets harder and harder and harder. So, when you're young, you can go and get in shape, and I don't know how much drawing power he would have," said Mantel.W