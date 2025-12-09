WWE icon John Cena will take on Gunther in his retirement match, scheduled to take place at Saturday Night's Main Event XLII on December 14, 2025 (IST). "The Ring General" warned the 16-time World Champion of their clash at the Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. Gunther earned his opportunity last week, beating LA Knight in the final of the 'Last Time is Now' tournament on SmackDown on Saturday. On Tuesday, the former two-time world champion talked about his match on Sunday during the latest episode of WWE Raw.

While he acknowledged that Cena was the biggest sports entertainer in history, Gunther asserted that he is the best wrestler of all time, adding that he's not only going to beat the 48-year-old, but also break his spirit.

"So John, beating you on Saturday is not enough for me. I'm going to do something that nobody ever managed before. I'm going to break your spirit. I'm going to push you around. I'm going to bully you. I'm going to drop you on your head and then I'm going to wrap my arms around your neck and I'm going to squeeze. I'm going to squeeze with everything I have until the last bit of hustle, loyalty, and respect has left your body. Until there's only one way out. Until I force you to do the one thing that you said you'd never do. I'm going to force you to give up," said Gunther after kicking off WWE Raw on Tuesday (IST).

After a year-long farewell tour, with stops at WrestleMania 41 and SummerSlam along the way, Cena's career-highlighted by 16 World Championships, five U.S. Championship title reigns, and two Royal Rumble victories-will come to an emotional close.

Cena, 48, has enjoyed a wonderful year so far. He is known for his in-ring technique, charity work outside the ring, and his longevity. He began his retirement tour, finishing as runner-up to Jey Uso at the 'Royal Rumble' in February.

He sealed his status as the number one contender to the WWE Undisputed Championship at the 'Elimination Chamber' and eventually defeated Cody Rhodes to secure his record 16th world championship.

This was followed by successful title defences against old rivals Randy Orton and CM Punk. However, at SummerSlam, he lost the title to Cody Rhodes in August.