Just a day after being released by AEW, Ricky Starks surprised the WWE crowd with his appearance on NXT. Before finally leaving AEW in February 2025, Starks made appearances on various wrestling platforms like GCW, DEFY wrestling. Starks was in AWE for 5 years and Tony Khan (president of AEW) decided to release him in February 2025. With Stark's appearance on WWE NXT, it is speculated that as a superstar he will face the current reigning champion of NXT. Also, he might challenge Cody Rhodes for his undisputed WWE Championship belt that holds the title of WWE Champion and WWE Universal Champion.

Turnbuckle Championship Wrestling recently announced that Ricky Starks will be fighting Aaron Solo on their show on February 15, 2025. But a disappointing announcement by TCW revealed the match will not be happening.

"Due to circumstances beyond our control, Ricky Starks will not be in attendance on Saturday, February 15th at the Tannery Row Ale House. However, you can still expect the same incredible evening of Georgia's premier star studded, action packed, family friendly, independent professional wrestling that TCW Live has to offer! We will see you at the matches!" the TCW post stated.

There have been many speculations going around on who Ricky Stars will face in WWE. Starks has been a superstar in AEW for 5 years and it is possible that he will get the title matches as soon as possible. Potential matches for Starks could be:

1. Reigning NXT Champion Oba Femi

Oba Femi defeated Trick Williams to become the NXT Champion at Deadline Premium Live Event. Ricky Starks being a star in his own right, should lead to a potential matchup between the current NXT star.

2.Cody Rhodes

Ricky Starks had been a good friend to Cody Rhodes since their time in AWE and during the Royal Rumble 2025, Starks was seen with Undisputed WWE champion backstage supporting him for his match.

With Starks calling to be the potential star roster of NXT, the showdown between these two friends could be exciting and thrilling for the fans.