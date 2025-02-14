The Sports ministry has rejected speculation that it would consider harnessing the country's massive pool of aspiring cricketers to turn them into baseball medal prospects at the Asian Games or Olympics, saying that such an idea has never been discussed or considered at any level. A ministry source said that suggestions that this came up for discussion at the Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) meeting earlier this week are "wrong", pointing out that baseball is not even a recognised national federation at this point.

"This is completely imaginary. Baseball is not even recognised by the ministry. Why will SAI (Sports Authority of India) get into cricket or turning cricket players into baseball players?" a senior ministry source said.

Baseball has been a part of the Asian Games since 1994 and the Olympic Games since 1992.

India has never participated in the event. The country does have an Amateur Baseball Federation of India, which is affiliated to the sport's global body, but it is not recognised by the sports ministry, nor entitled to any funding from the government.

"This was not discussed at MOC meeting. We are busy ensuring that the we improve and build upon sports in which we are doing reasonably well, there is no time to get involved in something like this," the ministry source said.

To tap into country's cricket resources would require a degree of coordination with the BCCI, which is an autonomous body that generates its own funds. However for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, where cricket will make its debut in T20 format, the BCCI will be entrusted with team selection.

According to a senior official of the Board, no serious cricketer would consider moving to baseball given how financially rewarding even state-level T20 leagues are at this point.

"Why would any aspiring cricketer turn to baseball? Is it a commercially viable career option? And especially when you have options like the IPL and state T20 leagues. Even the unofficial tennis-ball leagues are offering close to Rs 40-50 lakh per annum," a senior BCCI official told PTI.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)