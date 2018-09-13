 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Other Sports

Watch: Asian Games Gold Medallist Swapna Barman Shows Her 'Rare Talent'

Updated: 13 September 2018 20:16 IST

Swapna Barman had also come into focus for having an unusual six toes on each foot.

Watch: Asian Games Gold Medallist Swapna Barman Shows Her
Asian Games 2018 gold medalist Swapna Barman displayed her rare talent. © Twitter

Asian Games 2018 gold medallist Swapna Barman displayed her rare singing talent at an event in Kolkata. The 21-year-old Barman had also come into focus for having an unusual six toes on each foot. Barman, who was born in Jalpaiguri, West Bengal took the stage to sing a few lines from a popular song. One of the visitors at the event posted the video on Twitter and said, "Very rare talent of Gold Medallist of  @asiangames2018 @Swapna_Barman96 singing a bengali song in a event at Press Club, Kolkata . A pure bong culture!"  

A few days back, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi had invited Swapna Barman to treat her tooth infection and back pain.

The 21-year-old, Barman had fought off a toothache and a stiff challenge from China's Wang Qingling to claim gold in the heptathlon event.

Swapna's triumph in the women's heptathlon is the first-ever gold for India in the event at the Asiad. She had posted a score of 6026 points.

Wang Qingling of China scored 5954 to take silver while Japan's Yuki Yamasaki produced her personal best of 5873 to bag the bronze medal.

Comments
Topics : Other Sports
Get the latest Asia Cup 2018 news, check out the Asia Cup 2018 schedule and live score and Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Asia Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Barman had also come into focus for having an unusual six toes
  • Barman had fought off a toothache and a stiff challenge
  • Swapna's triumph in the heptathlon is the first-ever gold for India
Related Articles
Swapna Barman, Asian Games Gold Medallist, Invited By AIIMS For Treatment, Says Report
Swapna Barman, Asian Games Gold Medallist, Invited By AIIMS For Treatment, Says Report
ISSF World Championship: Junior Shooters Add Silver, Bronze To India
ISSF World Championship: Junior Shooters Add Silver, Bronze To India's Medal Tally
Watch: Moto2 Rider Banned After Grabbing Rival
Watch: Moto2 Rider Banned After Grabbing Rival's Brake While Racing At 220kph
Arpinder Singh Becomes First Indian To Win A Medal In IAAF Continental Cup
Arpinder Singh Becomes First Indian To Win A Medal In IAAF Continental Cup
Mo Farah Wins 5th Straight Great North Run
Mo Farah Wins 5th Straight Great North Run
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.