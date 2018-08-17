 
Asian Games 2018, Opening Ceremony: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Updated: 17 August 2018 14:45 IST

The Asian Games 2018 will be held on Saturday (August 18) at the Gelora Bung Karno (GBK) main stadium in Jakarta.

The 18th edition of the Asian Games will be held in Indonesian cities of Jakarta and Palembang. © AFP

The Asian Games 2018 will kick off with a spectacular opening ceremony that will be held on Saturday (August 18) at the Gelora Bung Karno (GBK) main stadium in Jakarta. The Asian Games opening ceremony is scheduled to feature renowned Indonesian singers, such as Anggun, who is already internationally recognised, Raisa, Tulus, Edo Kondologit, Putri Ayu, Fatin, GAC, Kamasean and Via Vallen. The ceremony stage -- with features of 120-metre length, 30-metre width and 26-metre height -- will showcase a towering mountain as its background, accompanied by plants and flowers unique to Indonesia. Commonwealth Games gold medallist Neeraj Chopra will be India's flag-bearer in the opening ceremony. The Indian sports ministry has cleared an 804-member Indian contingent, including 572 athletes, for the Asian Games. The sporting extravaganza will see around 10,000 athletes from 45 countries compete in 58 games.

When will the Asian Games 2018 opening ceremony be held?

The Asian Games 2018 opening ceremony will be held on August 18, 2018.

Where will the Asian Games 2018 opening ceremony be held?

The Asian Games 2018 opening ceremony will be held at the Gelora Bung Karno (GBK) main stadium in Jakarta.

How do I watch the Asian Games 2018 opening ceremony live?

The Asian Games 2018 opening ceremony will be telecast live by the Sony Network.

What time will the Asian Games 2018 opening ceremony start?

The live telecast of the Asian Games 2018 opening ceremony is scheduled to begin at 5:30 pm IST.

Where can you follow the Asian Games 2018 opening ceremony online?

The Asian Games 2018 will be streamed live on Sony Liv. For live updates, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming times according to the official broadcasters)

Highlights
  • Asian Games opening ceremony will be held on August 18
  • GBK stadium in Jakarta will host the Asian Games opening ceremony
  • Neeraj Chopra will be India's flag-bearer in the opening ceremony
Asian Games 2018, Opening Ceremony: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
Asian Games 2018, Opening Ceremony: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
