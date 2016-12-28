Amid Outrage, Olympic Body Defends Return of Tainted Suresh Kalmadi, Abhay Chautala: 10 Points

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has defended its appointment of Suresh Kalmadi and Abhay Chautala, both politicians charged with corruption, as life presidents, amid outrage. "Constitutionally it is a legitimate decision," said Anandeshwar Pandey, Joint Secretary IOA, also emphasising that these are "honorary posts" and that no executive authority would be given to Mr Kalmadi and Mr Chautala. Sports minister Vijay Goel has called it "totally unacceptable" and former sports minister Ajay Maken of the Congress has said the decision must be revoked.

1) "It is totally unacceptable to us as both of them are facing serious corruption and criminal charges," said sports minister Vijay Goel about Tuesday's appointments. He told NDTV that his ministry has asked for a report and would take "appropriate" action.

2) The Indian Olympic Committee announced late on Tuesday night that Suresh Kalmadi and Abhay Chautala had been named life presidents at an annual general meeting. Both have held the post of IOA president at different times.



3) Abhay Chautala, who is a lawmaker from the Indian National Lok Dal or INLD in the Haryana Assembly, defended his appointment saying he was rewarded for the work he has done for sports in his state. "A majority of 120 IOA members voted for him, he said.

4) "As a former Sports Minister and sports enthusiast, the IOA's decision to appoint Kalmadi and Chautala as Life Presidents of IOA is sad and very painful. This decision is not good for sports and India's image," Ajay Maken said about IOA's decision.

5) Before Mr Kalmadi and Mr Chautala, only BJP veteran Vijay Kumar Malhotra has been made life president. Mr Malhotra was acting IOA chief between 2011 and 2012.



6) Suresh Kalmadi, 72, a former Congress member of Parliament, served as IOA president from 1996 to 2011. He was accused of corruption in the grant of contracts for the 2010 Delhi Commonwealth Games and was arrested in 2011. He spent 10 months in prison and is out on bail.



7) Abhay Chautala was IOA president from December 2012 to February 2014. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) had suspended India as its ruled do not allow individuals who have criminal charges against them to contest elections.



8) Mr Chautala, who is a lawmaker from the Indian National Lok Dal or INLD in the Haryana Assembly, has been charged in a disproportionate assets case and is being investigated by the CBI. In November this year, he was elected to head the Haryana Olympic Association.



9) In 2014, the IOA amended its Constitution on the orders of the IOC and threw out Mr Chautala from the post of president, barring him from contesting future elections. In 2012, the Indian Amateur Boxing Federation (IABF) was terminated by the world body for manipulating elections. Mr Chautala was the IABF president then.



10) Sources said at Tuesday's AGM, Abhay Chautala fought with a member of the Indian Olymoic Association.