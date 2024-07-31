Paris Olympic Games 2024, Day 5 Live Updates: Aishwary, Swapnil Step Up As Battle For Top 8 Heats Up
Paris Olympic Games 2024, Day 5 LIVE: Indian shooters Swapnil Singh and Aishwary Singh Tomar eye a place in the 50m Air Rifle 3 Positions final.
Olympics 2024 Day 5 Live Updates: Indian shooters Swapnil Singh and Aishwary Singh Tomar eye a place in the 50m Air Rifle 3 Positions final. Both were in contention of reaching the final after the end of Kneeling round. Later in the day, Indian shuttler PV Sindhu will be in action while boxer Lovlina Borgohain will start her campaign with a Round of 16 bout. Other top names who will be in action are badminton stars Lakshya Sen, HS Prannoy. India have clinched two bronze medals in the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024. Shooters Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh won the bronze medal match of the 10m air pistol mixed team event against South Korea. (India's Day 5 Schedule | Medal Tally)
Here are the Live Updates of Day 5 of the Paris Olympics 2024:
- 12:51 (IST)Paris Olympics 2024 Live: Swapnil, Aishwary on song!Brilliant from Swapnil and Aishwary! Both Indian shooters are in top 10 and within contention of qualifying for the final. A pair of 99 for Swpanil in the Kneeling round, with Aishwary not far behind after his 98 and 99.
- 12:44 (IST)Paris Olympics 2024 Live: Slow start from the girls in Trap quali!Rajeshwari and Shreyasi are way behind the top 6 in the women's trap qualification. Meanwhile, PV Sindhu will be in action in the women's badminton group. She will be up against Kuuba Kristin of Estonia.
- 12:41 (IST)Paris Olympics 2024 Live: Good start in 50m Rifle 3P Quali!!!Scores of 99 and 98 for Swapnil and Aishwary in the first round of kneeling. They are currently 10th and 12th in the standings. A brilliant start from the Indians.
- 12:35 (IST)Paris Olympics 2024 Live: Action on Day 5 is underway!50m Rifle 3 Positions Men's Qualification round is underway! Swapnil Kusale is currently in top 7 in the kneeling round. Aishwary Singh Tomar, on the other hand, is currently trailing.
- 12:19 (IST)Paris Olympics 2024 Live: Shreyasi and Rajeshwari eye place in final!Shreyasi Singh and Rajeshwari Kumari will also be in action shortly, with the duo set to compete in Trap Women's Qualification.
- 11:28 (IST)Paris Olympics 2024 Live: Big day coming up!Confirmation of today's line-up!
Team India's schedule today at the Paris Olympics. pic.twitter.com/KHtCdHPBhe— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 31, 2024
- 11:25 (IST)Paris Olympics 2024 Live: Focus on shooters!First up for India on Day 5 is Shooting. Aishwary Tomar and Swapnil Kusale will be in action in an hours time. They will participate in 50m Rifle 3 Position Men's Qualification. Just 2 medals so far for India, both in shooting. Manu Bhaker scripted history on Tuesday, becoming the first athlete of Independent India to win two medals at a single Olympics edition. She won an individual bronze in women's 50m air rifle event, and a bronze in the mixed team event as well.
- 11:15 (IST)Paris Olympics 2024 Live: How Does India's Schedule Look Like Today?A look at Team India's schedule in Paris Olympics today:12:30 pm- Shooting - 50m Rifle 3 Pos. Men's Qualification- Aishwary Tomar, Swapnil Kusale12:30pm- Shooting- Trap Women's Qualification Day 2- Rajeshwari Kumari, Shreyasi SinghNot before 12:50pm- Badminton -Women's Singles Group Stage- P V Sindhu vs Kristin Kuuba (Estonia)1:24pm- Rowing- Men's Single Sculls Semifinals C/D 1- Balraj Panwar1:30pm- Equestrian- Dressage Individual- Anush AgarwallaNot before 1:40pm- Badminton -Men's Singles Group Stage- Lakshya Sen vs Jonatan Christie (Indonesia)2:30pm- Table Tennis -Women's Singles Round of 32- Sreeja Akula vs Jiang Zeng (Singapore)3:34pm- Boxing - Women's 75kg Preliminary Round- Lovlina Borgohain vs Sunniva Hofstad (Norway)3:56pm- Archery- Women's Individual 1/32 Elimination Round- Deepika Kumari vs Reena Parnat (Estonia)4:35pm- Archery- Women's Individual 1/16 Elimination Round- Deepika Kumari(Subject to qualification)7pm- Shooting - Women's Trap Final- Rajeshwari Kumari, Shreyasi Singh (Subject to qualification)8:30pm - Table Tennis -Women's Singles Round of 16- Manika Batra vs TBD8:30pm onwards- Table Tennis -Women's Singles Round of 16- Sreeja Akula (Subject to qualification)9:15pm-Archery- Men's Individual 1/32 Elimination Round- Tarundeep Rai vs Tom Hall (Great Britain)10:07pm-Archery- Men's Individual 1/16 Elimination Round- Tarundeep Rai (Subject to qualification)11:00pm- Badminton- Men's Singles Group Stage- H S Prannoy vs Le Duc Phat (Vietnam)00:34am- Boxing - Men's 71kg Round of 16- Nishant Dev vs Jose Gabriel Rodriguez Tenorio (Ecuador)
- 11:06 (IST)Paris Olympics Live: India's Day Begins With ShootingHello and welcome to our live coverage of the Day 5 of Paris Olympic Games. The Indian contingent added another medal to its tally on Day 4, with Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh winning the mixed-team 10m air pistol bronze. Today, shooters would look to get closer to more medals in the sport while badminton stars will also be involved in some tricky fixtures.