Olympics 2024 Day 5 Live Updates: Indian shooters Swapnil Singh and Aishwary Singh Tomar eye a place in the 50m Air Rifle 3 Positions final. Both were in contention of reaching the final after the end of Kneeling round. Later in the day, Indian shuttler PV Sindhu will be in action while boxer Lovlina Borgohain will start her campaign with a Round of 16 bout. Other top names who will be in action are badminton stars Lakshya Sen, HS Prannoy. India have clinched two bronze medals in the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024. Shooters Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh won the bronze medal match of the 10m air pistol mixed team event against South Korea. (India's Day 5 Schedule | Medal Tally)

Here are the Live Updates of Day 5 of the Paris Olympics 2024: