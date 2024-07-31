India's Full Schedule At Paris Olympics 2024 Day 5: PV Sindhu, Lovlina Borgohain In Action
India's Full Schedule At Paris Olympics 2024 Day 5: After two bronze medals, India will be aiming to take another step closer to more medals. On the fifth day of the medal events at the Paris Olympics 2024, top stars like PV Sindhu and Lovlina Borgohain will be in action. Two-time Olympics medallist Sindhu will be playing in a group stage match while boxer Lovlina will start her campaign with a Round of 16 bout. Other top names who will be in action are badminton stars Lakshya Sen, HS Prannoy. In shooting, Aishwary Pratap Singh and Swapnil Kusale will aim to qualify for the final in men's 50m 3 positions final.
India's Full Schedule At Paris Olympics 2024 Day 5. All times in IST
ARCHERY
Women's Individual 1/32 Elimination round
Deepika Kumari vs Reena Parnat (Estonia) - 3:56pm
Women's Individual 1/16 Elimination round (Subject to qualification)
- 4:35pm
Men's Individual 1/32 Elimination round
Tarundeep Rai vs Tom Hall (Great Britain)- 9:28pm
Men's Individual 1/32 Elimination round (Subject to qualification)
- 10:07 PM
BADMINTON
Women's singles (Group stage)
PV Sindhu vs Kristin Kuuba (Estonia) - 12:50pm
Men's singles (Group stage)
Lakshya Sen vs Jonatan Christie (Indonesia) - 1:40pm
HS Prannoy vs Duc Phat Le (Vietnam) - 11pm
BOXING
Women's 75kg round of 16
Lovlina Borgohain vs Sunniva Hofstad (Norway)- 3:50pm
Men's 71kg round of 16
Nishant Dev vs Jose Gabriel Rodriguez Tenorio (Ecuador) - 12:34 am (Aug 1).
EQUESTRIAN
Dressage Individual Grand Prix Day 2: Anush Agarwalla - 1:58pm
SHOOTING
50m rifle 3 Positions Men's Qualificatiion
Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Swapnil Kusale - 12:30pm
Women's Trap Qualification
Shreyasi Singh and Rajeshwari Kumari - 12:30pm
Women's Trap Final (Subject to qualification) - 7 pm
TABLE TENNIS
Women's singles Round of 32
Sreeja Akula vs Jian Zeng (Singapore) - 2:30pm