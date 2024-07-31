India's Full Schedule At Paris Olympics 2024 Day 5: After two bronze medals, India will be aiming to take another step closer to more medals. On the fifth day of the medal events at the Paris Olympics 2024, top stars like PV Sindhu and Lovlina Borgohain will be in action. Two-time Olympics medallist Sindhu will be playing in a group stage match while boxer Lovlina will start her campaign with a Round of 16 bout. Other top names who will be in action are badminton stars Lakshya Sen, HS Prannoy. In shooting, Aishwary Pratap Singh and Swapnil Kusale will aim to qualify for the final in men's 50m 3 positions final.

India's Full Schedule At Paris Olympics 2024 Day 5. All times in IST

ARCHERY

Women's Individual 1/32 Elimination round

Deepika Kumari vs Reena Parnat (Estonia) - 3:56pm

Women's Individual 1/16 Elimination round (Subject to qualification)

- 4:35pm

Men's Individual 1/32 Elimination round

Tarundeep Rai vs Tom Hall (Great Britain)- 9:28pm

Men's Individual 1/32 Elimination round (Subject to qualification)

- 10:07 PM

BADMINTON

Women's singles (Group stage)

PV Sindhu vs Kristin Kuuba (Estonia) - 12:50pm

Men's singles (Group stage)

Lakshya Sen vs Jonatan Christie (Indonesia) - 1:40pm

HS Prannoy vs Duc Phat Le (Vietnam) - 11pm

BOXING

Women's 75kg round of 16

Lovlina Borgohain vs Sunniva Hofstad (Norway)- 3:50pm

Men's 71kg round of 16

Nishant Dev vs Jose Gabriel Rodriguez Tenorio (Ecuador) - 12:34 am (Aug 1).

EQUESTRIAN

Dressage Individual Grand Prix Day 2: Anush Agarwalla - 1:58pm

SHOOTING

50m rifle 3 Positions Men's Qualificatiion

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Swapnil Kusale - 12:30pm

Women's Trap Qualification

Shreyasi Singh and Rajeshwari Kumari - 12:30pm

Women's Trap Final (Subject to qualification) - 7 pm

TABLE TENNIS

Women's singles Round of 32

Sreeja Akula vs Jian Zeng (Singapore) - 2:30pm