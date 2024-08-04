Story ProgressBack to home
Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE Updates, Day 9: Focus On Hockey QF; Lakshya Sen, Lovlina Borgohain One Win Away From Medal
Paris Olympics 2024 Day 9 Live Updates© X (Twitter)
Paris Olympics 2024 Day 9 Live Updates: The ninth day of the ongoing Paris Olympics will bring some more good news for the Indian contingent as some of the athletes will be aiming to secure a medal. Indian men's hockey team will be facing Great Britain in the quarterfinal match. Shuttler Lakshya Sen will be going up against Denamrk's Viktor Axelsen in the men's singles semi-final match. With a win in this game, Lakshya will be assured of a medal in the Olympics. Apart from him, boxer Lovlina Borgohain will be taking on Li Qian from China in women's 75kg wrestling quarterfinal. (India's Day 9 Schedule | Medal Tally)
Here are the Live Updates of Day 9 of the Paris Olympics 2024:
- 12:12 (IST)Paris Olympics 2024 Live: More shooting action coming up!Vijayveer Sidhu and Anish will be in action very soon in the 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men's qualification round. Stage of the event starts at 12:30 PM, while the second stage is expected to get underway at 4:30 PM later in the day. Can Vijayveer and Anish both qualify for the event? Stay tuned to find out
- 11:58 (IST)Paris Olympics 2024 Live, Badminton: Lakshya Sen's dream run!Just like Lovlina, shuttler Lakshya Sen is one win away from securing a medal for India. In the quarters, he beat Chinese Taipei's Chou Tien-19-21, 21-15, 21-12. However, he now faces defending champions Viktor Axelsen of Denmark. The two have faced each other eight times in singles matches, where Axelsen won seven games. The Indian shuttler's single win against the Danish came in 2022 German Open semi-final bout, when Lakshya sealed a 21-13, 12-21, 22-20 victory.
- 11:48 (IST)Paris Olympics 2024 Live, Boxing: Lovlina eyes a medal!Star pugilist Lovlina Borgohain is one win away from being assured of a medal. She will take on Li Qian of China in the quarterfinal bout at 3:02 PM. This comes after Nishant Dev missed out an a medal after losing his quarterfinal bout against Mexico's Marco Verde, who made a comeback after losing the first round by a hefty margin.
- 11:43 (IST)Paris Olympics 2024 Live, Hockey: India face Team GB!Just two wins away from confirming a medal, the Indian hockey team will take on Great Britain in the quarterfinals later in the day. India, bronze medallists from the last edition on Tokyo, beat Australia 3-2 in their final group game a couple of days back. This will be a rematch from the quarterfinals at Tokyo three years back, which India had won 3-1.
- 11:40 (IST)Paris Olympics 2024 Live: Hello, Hello!A very good morning to our readers. We are back with the coverage of the Paris Olympics 2024. Today is the 9th day of the event, and a big one as far as India's medal hopes are concerned. So far, India have won just three medals, all bronze, with Manu Bhaker winning two of them. By the end of the day, however, we might get two medal confirmantions if the results go in the favour of the Indian athletes.
