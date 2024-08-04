India's Schedule, Medal Events At Olympics 2024, August 4: It promises to be a blockbuster Sunday for India at the Paris Olympics 2024. In badminton, Lakshya Sen will face Denmark's Viktor Axelsen for a place in the final of men's singles. In hockey, the men's team will plat Great Britain for a spot in the semi-final. Boxer Lovlina Borgohain is one win away from being assured of a medal. Shooting action is also not over as India's Vijayveer Sidhu and Anish play in the men's 25m Rapid fire pistol.

The Day 9 of the Paris Olympics 2024 could prove to be a defining one for the Indian contingent that has a total of three medals so far. Be it Lovlina, the men's hockey team or Lakshya, all three arrived int eh Paris Games among the top medal contender. Though there have been a few disappoints in the long journey, there have those two who punched above their weights. (Paris Olympics 2024 Medals tally)

ATHLETICS

Women's 3000m Steeplechase Round 1

Parul Chaudhary - 1:35pm

Men's Long Jump Qualification

Jeswin Aldrin - 2:30pm

BADMINTON

Men's Singles Semi-finals

Lakshya Sen vs Viktor Axelsen (Denmark) - 3:30pm

BOXING

Women's 75kg Quarter-finals

Lovlina Borgohain vs Li Qian of China - 3:02pm

GOLF

Men's Individual Strokeplay-Round 4

Shubhankar Sharma and Gaganjeet Bhullar - 12.30pm

HOCKEY

Men's Quarter-final

India vs Great Britain - 1:30pm

SAILING

Men's Dinghy Race 7 and 8

Vishnu Saravanan - 3:35pm

Women's Dinghy Race 7 and 8

Nethra Kumanan - 6:05pm

SHOOTING

25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men's Qualification

Stage 1 - Vijayveer Sidhu, Anish - 12:30 PM

Stage 2 - 4:30 PM

Skeet Women's Qualification Day 2

Maheshwai Chauhan, Raiza Dhillon - 1 pm

Skeet Women's Final (if qualified) - 7 pm