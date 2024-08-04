India's Schedule, Medal Events At Olympics 2024, August 4: Lovlina Borgohain, Lakshya Sen Eye Medals; Hockey QF In Focus
India's Schedule, Medal Events At Olympics 2024, August 4: India can be assured of a boxing medal if Lovlina Borgohain enters the 75kg semi-final
India's Schedule, Medal Events At Olympics 2024, August 4: It promises to be a blockbuster Sunday for India at the Paris Olympics 2024. In badminton, Lakshya Sen will face Denmark's Viktor Axelsen for a place in the final of men's singles. In hockey, the men's team will plat Great Britain for a spot in the semi-final. Boxer Lovlina Borgohain is one win away from being assured of a medal. Shooting action is also not over as India's Vijayveer Sidhu and Anish play in the men's 25m Rapid fire pistol.
The Day 9 of the Paris Olympics 2024 could prove to be a defining one for the Indian contingent that has a total of three medals so far. Be it Lovlina, the men's hockey team or Lakshya, all three arrived int eh Paris Games among the top medal contender. Though there have been a few disappoints in the long journey, there have those two who punched above their weights. (Paris Olympics 2024 Medals tally)
ATHLETICS
Women's 3000m Steeplechase Round 1
Parul Chaudhary - 1:35pm
Men's Long Jump Qualification
Jeswin Aldrin - 2:30pm
BADMINTON
Men's Singles Semi-finals
Lakshya Sen vs Viktor Axelsen (Denmark) - 3:30pm
BOXING
Women's 75kg Quarter-finals
Lovlina Borgohain vs Li Qian of China - 3:02pm
GOLF
Men's Individual Strokeplay-Round 4
Shubhankar Sharma and Gaganjeet Bhullar - 12.30pm
HOCKEY
Men's Quarter-final
India vs Great Britain - 1:30pm
SAILING
Men's Dinghy Race 7 and 8
Vishnu Saravanan - 3:35pm
Women's Dinghy Race 7 and 8
Nethra Kumanan - 6:05pm
SHOOTING
25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men's Qualification
Stage 1 - Vijayveer Sidhu, Anish - 12:30 PM
Stage 2 - 4:30 PM
Skeet Women's Qualification Day 2
Maheshwai Chauhan, Raiza Dhillon - 1 pm
Skeet Women's Final (if qualified) - 7 pm