Lakshya Sen vs Viktor Axelsen Live Updates, Paris Olympics Badminton Semifinal
Lakshya Sen vs Viktor Axelsen Badminton Men's Singles LIVE
LIVE: Olympics 2024 Men's Badminton Semifinals Lakshya Sen vs Viktor Axelsen© AFP
Lakshya Sen vs Viktor Axelsen, Men's Singles Semi-Finals, Live Updates: Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen is facing Denmark's Viktor Axelsen in badminton men's singles semi-final match at Paris Olympics 2024 on Sunday. The Indian star put a dominant show in the majority part of the first game and almost won it before losing his nerves towards the end to see Axelsen taking advantage of it. Axelsen took the first game 22-20. Making his Olympics debut, Sen created history on Friday after becoming the first Indian individual male shuttler to reach the last four of the showpiece with a 19-21 21-15 21-12 win over Chinese Taipei's Chou Tien Chen in an intense quarterfinal match.
Lakshya Sen vs Viktor Axelsen Live Updates, Olympics Badminton Men's Singles Semi-Finals:
- 16:02 (IST)Lakshya vs Axelsen Semis Live: Axelsen wins first game!Lakshya Sen has lost the first game 20-22 against Victor Axelsen. Not to take the credit away from the Denmark star but Lakshya was simply losing his nerve towards the end of the first game and that played a crucial role in him losing it.
- 15:42 (IST)Lakshya vs Axelsen Semis Live: An intense fight!Lakshya Sen took a lead to make it 7-6 but Axelsen responded with a perfect smash to Lakshya's left side to gain a point. As I type this, Axelsen has failed to clear a smash of Lakshya and the shuttle hit the net to fall back on his side. Lakshya now leads 8-7.
- 15:19 (IST)Lakshya vs Axelsen Semis Live: History-maker LakshyaLakshya Sen is the first-ever men's player in the history of Indian badminton to enter the semi-finals of Olympics. In the semi-finals, he takes on Viktor Axelsen. The two of them have faced each other eight times in singles matches, where Axelsen won seven games.
- 15:13 (IST)Lakshya vs Axelsen Badminton Men's Singles Semis Live: Lakshya's brilliant win vs ChristieSen quite literally turned on the style with his incredible strokeplay during his march into the Olympics' pre-quarterfinals on Wednesday but one particular shot which left everyone, including his opponent Jonatan Christie, stunned was a jaw-dropping behind-the-back return. Leading 19-18, Sen and Christie were engaged in a rally when the Indonesian rushed to the net and put the shuttle away on the Indian's backhand. However, Sen didn't bat an eyelid, neither changed his position much, and managed to play that outrageous shot with the help of his power wrist as the shuttle lopped across the net.
- 15:02 (IST)Lakshya vs Axelsen Badminton Men's Singles Semis Live: Live Streaming of the match.The semi-final between Lakshya Sen and Viktor Axelsen will be complete thriller. Here are the Live Streaming details of this highly anticipated game.
- 14:59 (IST)Lakshya vs Axelsen Badminton Men's Singles Semis Live: Lakshya eyes finale berthMaking his Olympics debut, Sen created history on Friday after becoming the first Indian individual male shuttler to reach the last four of the showpiece with a 19-21 21-15 21-12 win over Chinese Taipei's Chou Tien Chen in an intense quarterfinal match. The Indian will have yet another uphill task at hand when he takes on Axelsen, the baby-faced badminton giant, who has terrorised his opponents in the last few years. Sen now eyes the finale berth, in order to secure a medal.
