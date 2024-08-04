Lakshya vs Axelsen Badminton Men's Singles Semis Live: Lakshya's brilliant win vs Christie

Sen quite literally turned on the style with his incredible strokeplay during his march into the Olympics' pre-quarterfinals on Wednesday but one particular shot which left everyone, including his opponent Jonatan Christie, stunned was a jaw-dropping behind-the-back return. Leading 19-18, Sen and Christie were engaged in a rally when the Indonesian rushed to the net and put the shuttle away on the Indian's backhand. However, Sen didn't bat an eyelid, neither changed his position much, and managed to play that outrageous shot with the help of his power wrist as the shuttle lopped across the net.