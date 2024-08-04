Lakshya Sen vs Viktor Axelsen Semi-Finals Men's Singles Live Streaming: Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen to go up against Viktor Axelsen in the badminton men's singles semi-final match at Paris Olympics 2024 on Sunday. Sen has already created history as became India's first male shuttler to enter the semis at the Olympics. With this, Sen bettered the performances of Parupalli Kashyap and Kidambi Srikanth who had made the quarterfinals in 2012 and 2016 respectively. In the quarterfinal which lasted 75 minutes, Sen defeated Chinese Taipei's Chou Tien-Chen 19-21, 21-15, 21-12 and marched into the semis.

When will the Lakshya Sen vs Viktor Axelsen Semi-Finals Badminton Men's Singles match take place?

The Lakshya Sen vs Viktor Axelsen Semi-Finals Badminton Men's Singles match will take place on Sunday, August 4.

Where will the Lakshya Sen vs Viktor Axelsen Semi-Finals Badminton Men's Singles match be held?

The Lakshya Sen vs Viktor Axelsen Semi-Finals Badminton Men's Singles match will be held at La Chapelle Arena.

What time will the Lakshya Sen vs Viktor Axelsen Semi-Finals Badminton Men's Singles match start?

The Lakshya Sen vs Viktor Axelsen Semi-Finals Badminton Men's Singles match will start after 3:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Lakshya Sen vs Viktor Axelsen Semi-Finals Badminton Men's Singles match?

The Lakshya Sen vs Viktor Axelsen Semi-Finals Badminton Men's Singles match will be telecast live on the Sports18 network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Lakshya Sen vs Viktor Axelsen Semi-Finals Badminton Men's Singles match?

The Lakshya Sen vs Viktor Axelsen Semi-Finals Badminton Men's Singles match will be live streamed on the JioCinema app.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)