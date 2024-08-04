India vs Great Britain, Men's Hockey Quarterfinal, Paris Olympics 2024 Live Updates: Harmanpreet Singh scored his seventh goal of the Paris Olympics as 10-man India took a shocking 1-0 lead over Great Britain in the men's hockey quarterfinal match at Stade Yves-du-Manoir. Harmanpreet converted a spot-kick in the 22nd minute (Q2) of the match, minutes after Amit Rohidas received a straight red card for his reckless challenge. Meanwhile, there were no goals in the first half, with Jarmanpreet Singh making a crucial goal-line clearance to deny Great Britain a lead. Meanwhile, goalkeeper P Sreejesh has also been busy between the sticks, making a couple of crucial saves in first quarter.

Here are the Live Updates of Paris Olympics 2024, Men's Hockey quarterfinal match between India and Great Britain: