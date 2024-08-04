India vs Great Britain Men's Hockey Quarterfinal LIVE Score, Paris Olympics 2024: Harmanpreet Singh Scores For 10-Man India; Ind 1:0 Gbr
Here are the Live Updates of Paris Olympics 2024, Men's Hockey quarterfinal match between India and Great Britain:
- 14:06 (IST)Paris Olympics 2024 Live, Hockey: GOAL for India!Harmanpreet Singh converts the penalty corner as 10-man India take a shock lead against Great Britain. Harmanpreet's seventh goal of the Paris Olympics, and probably the most important one. From disappointment to jubilation, India have seen all in this second quarter.IND 1:0 GBR ('22)
- 14:03 (IST)Paris Olympics 2024 Live, Hockey: Uphill battle for India!This is going to be a huge task for India play the rest of the match with one less player. Amit Rohidas' reckless challenge was deemed dangerous by the referee upon referral.
- 13:52 (IST)Paris Olympics 2024 Live, Hockey: 0-0 after Q1!No goals in the first quarter! India finishing the quarter strongly after Great Britain's early domination. Jarmanpreet and Sreejesh with some crucial blocks to keep the score 0-0. Three penalty corners each for both team, but the conversion has been poor from both dragflickers so far.
- 13:46 (IST)Paris Olympics 2024 Live, Hockey: Off The Line From Jarman!Jarmanpreet Singh with a goal-line clearance to deny Great Britain an early lead in the first quarter. Does ever so well to block and clear that away from danger. Team GB once again causing trouble from the penalty corner.
- 13:44 (IST)Paris Olympics 2024 Live, Hockey: 1st real attack from India!Hardik and Mandeep combine down the right flank as India get the first sight of Great Britain's goal. Abhishek finds himself in acres of space, but his first-time effort is saved by Ollie Payne in the goal. Great attack from India.
- 13:33 (IST)Paris Olympics 2024 Live, Hockey: And we are underway!We are underway at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium. Here's India's starting XI:
- 13:23 (IST)Paris Olympics 2024 Live, Hockey: Deja-vu for Team GB?While India did beat Great Britain 3-1 in the same stage at Tokyo Olympics three years back, they have only beaten their opponents once in the last four meeting, that too via shootout. A defeat will end the campaigns of either teams today
- 13:20 (IST)Paris Olympics 2024 Live, Hockey: India's results so far!So far, India have won three of their give games, all in the Pool phase. They beat Australia, Ireland and New Zealand. However, they dropped points against defending champions Belgium in a 2-1 loss and Argentina in a 1-1 draw.
- 13:17 (IST)Paris Olympics 2024 Live, Hockey: Harmanpreet the man in focus!India's captain Harmanpreet Singh has been in stunning form at Paris Olympics. He has hit six goals so far and is currently the second-highest scorer in the tournament. India will rely on him once again to deliver the goods against Great Britain. However, his penalty corner conversion hasn't been the best
- 13:15 (IST)Paris Olympics 2024 Live, Hockey: India high on confidence!India are on Cloud-9 after beating Australia 3-2 in their final game of Pool B. It was India's first win over Australia in men's hockey at Olympics after 52 years. Harmanpreet scored a brace after Abhishek opened the scoring for India. It will be interesting to see if Friday's result can motivate India against Great Britain.
- 13:05 (IST)Paris Olympics 2024 Live, Hockey: India eye place in semi-finals!If India do beat Great Britain today, they will take on either Germany or Argentina in the semi-finals. India have already faced Argentina in the group stage, with Harmandeep Singh rescuing a point deep into the 4th quarter.
- 13:00 (IST)Paris Olympics 2024 Live, Hockey: Welcome everyone!Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Paris Olympics 2024 men's hockey quarterfinals between India and Great Britain. Three years ago in Tokyo, India defeated Great Britain 3-1 at the same stage to reach the semi-finals, before eventually finishing third. Can they repeat the feat? Stay tuned to fined out