Paris Olympics 2024 Day 10 Live Updates: The women's team table tennis Round of 16 event is currently underway in Paris Olympics. India's Sreeja Akula and Archana Kamath are facing Romania's Adina Diaconu and Elizabeta Samara in the match. Meanwhile, the skeet mixed team qualification event is also going on. India's Maheshwari Chauhan and Anantjeet Singh Naruka are competing in the event. Later on the day, shuttler Lakshya Sen will be in action against Malaysia's Zii Jia Lee in the bronze medal match. On Sunday, he lost to Denmark's Viktor Axelsen in the men's singles semi-final match. Apart from Sen, the Indian women's team will also be in action in table tennis as they face Romania in the pre-quarterfinal clash. Wrestling campaign begins for India as Nisha Dahiya will take part in Women's 68kg Freestyle. India's Avinash Sable, who won the gold medal in the Asian Games, will also be in action today, hoping to earn his first-ever medal in the Olympic Games. (India's Day 10 Schedule | Medal Tally)

Here are the Live Updates of Day 10 of the Paris Olympics 2024: