Paris Olympics 2024 Live Updates, Day 10: Sreeja Akula/Archana Girish One Game Away From Table Tennis Quarter-Finals
Paris Olympics 2024 Day 10 Live Updates: The women's team table tennis Round of 16 event is currently underway in Paris Olympics. India's Sreeja Akula and Archana Kamath
Paris Olympics 2024 Day 10 Live Updates: The women's team table tennis Round of 16 event is currently underway in Paris Olympics. India's Sreeja Akula and Archana Kamath are facing Romania's Adina Diaconu and Elizabeta Samara in the match. Meanwhile, the skeet mixed team qualification event is also going on. India's Maheshwari Chauhan and Anantjeet Singh Naruka are competing in the event. Later on the day, shuttler Lakshya Sen will be in action against Malaysia's Zii Jia Lee in the bronze medal match. On Sunday, he lost to Denmark's Viktor Axelsen in the men's singles semi-final match. Apart from Sen, the Indian women's team will also be in action in table tennis as they face Romania in the pre-quarterfinal clash. Wrestling campaign begins for India as Nisha Dahiya will take part in Women's 68kg Freestyle. India's Avinash Sable, who won the gold medal in the Asian Games, will also be in action today, hoping to earn his first-ever medal in the Olympic Games. (India's Day 10 Schedule | Medal Tally)
Here are the Live Updates of Day 10 of the Paris Olympics 2024:
- 13:56 (IST)Olympics Day 10 Live, Table Tennis: Sreeja/Archana win second gameThis is a terrific comeback from the pair of Sreeja Akula and Archana Kamath. They have taken the second game 12-10. The Indian pair was trailing but bounced back in superb fashion to inch closer to a quarter-final berth.
- 12:43 (IST)Olympics Day 10 Live: Skeet Mixed Team qualification event underwayThe mixed team qualification in skeet is currently underway at Shotgun Range, Chateauroux. India's Maheshwari Chauhan and Anantjeet Singh Naruka are competing in the event. The teams that finish at the top two spots will compete for the gold medal match, while number 3 for 4 teams will battle for the bronze.
- 12:28 (IST)Olympics Day 10, Live Updates: Have a look at India's wrestling medal prospects -These star players could bring medals for India in wrestling events in the ongoing Paris Olympics -World championship medalist Antim Panghal (Women's 53kg) is one of the biggest medal hopes. Nisha Dahiya (Women's 68kg), Vinesh Phogat (Women's 50kg), Aman Sehrawat (Men's 57kg), Anshu Malik (Women's 57kg) and Reetika Hooda (Women's 76kg).
- 12:10 (IST)Paris Olympics 2024 Day 10, Live Updates: Wrestlers to begin campaignDay 10 of the Paris Olympics will also be a special one for India as their wrestling contingent will be beginning it's campaign. For India, Nisha Dahiya will take part in Women's 68kg Freestyle. She will be going up against Ukraine's Sova Rizhko.
- 12:00 (IST)Paris Olympics 2024 Day 10, Live Updates: Lakshya to fight for bronzeIt was a huge heartbreak for India and shuttler Lakshya Sen as he lost the big opportunity of reaching the men's singles final. Sen lost against World no 2 Viktor Axelsen in straight-games in the semi-finals. Sen lost 20-22, 14-21 in the semi-finals which lasted for 54 minutes. However, he has got another chance of clinch a medal in his maiden Olympic appearance as he will be action against Malaysia's Zii Jia Lee in a bronze medal playoff.