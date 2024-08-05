India's Full Schedule, Medal Events At Paris Olympics 2024, August 5: India will look to add another medal to their kitty as Lakshya Sen takes on Malaysia's Zii Jia Lee in the badminton men's singles bronze medal match. Lakshya was defeated by Viktor Axelsen of Denmark in the semifinals but he will have another chance to clinch his maiden Olympics medal. The Indian women's team will also be in action in table tennis as they face Romania in the pre-quarterfinal clash. Wrestling campaign begins for India as Nisha Dahiya will take part in Women's 68kg Freestyle.

India's Avinash Sable, who won the gold medal in Asian Games, would also be in action today, hoping to earn his first ever medal in the Olympic Games. India don't have many medal contenders in Athletics, barring Neeraj Chopra. But, if there's one person who is capable of beating the odds and find a spot on the podium, it's Sable. (Paris Olympics Medal Tally)

SHOOTING

Skeet Mixed Team (Qualification)

Maheshwari Chauhan and Anant Jeet Singh Naruka - 12:30 pm

TABLE TENNIS

Women's Team (Pre-quarterfinal)

India vs Romania - 1:30 pm

SAILING

Women's Dinghy (Opening series): Race 9 - 3:45 pm

Women's Dinghy (Opening series): Race 10 - 4:53 pm

Men's Dinghy (Opening series): Race 9 - 6:15 pm

Men's Dinghy (Opening series): Race 10 - 7:15 pm

WRESTLING

Women's Freestyle 68kg 1/8 Final

Nisha vs Tetiana Sova Rizhko (Ukraine) - 6:30 pm

ATHLETICS

Women's 400m (Round 1)

Kiran Pahal (Heat 5) - 3:57 pm

Men's 3,000m Steeplechase (Round 1)

Avinash Sable (Heat 2) - 10:50 pm

BADMINTON

Badminton Men's Singles (Bronze medal playoff)

Lakshya Sen vs Zii Jia Lee (Malaysia) - 6:00 pm