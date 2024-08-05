Lakshya Sen vs Zii Jia Lee Badminton Bronze Medal Match LIVE Updates: Lakshya Sen suffered a heart-breaking loss on Monday as he went down inthree games to Malaysia's seventh seed Zii Jia Lee in the men's badminton bronze medal match at the Paris Olympics 2024. Lakshya Sen won the first game 21-13 but lost the second game 21-16. Lakshya took a medical time-out in the second game and also in the third game. There was a problem with his right arm which impacted his performance. Lakshya lost the third game 21-11 thus failing to become the first Indian male shuttler ever to win a medal at Olympics. In the last three editions of Olympics, India won medals in badminton. (Paris Olympics 2024 Medals Tally | Day 10 Live Updates)
Here are the Live Updates of badminton men's singles bronze medal playoff between Lakshya Sen and Lee Zii Jia:
Get alerts for live updates
Turn on notifications to receive alerts as stories develop in real-time. You can manage alerts in your app's settings.
19:31 (IST)
Lakshya Sen Olympics LIVE: India's best men's singles finish
To celebrate the highs, this is the best-ever showing by a male Indian badminton player at the Olympics men's singles. Lakshya Sen became the first man to reach the semis, beating Parupalli Kashyap and Kidami Srikanth who went till the quarters.
Lakshya Sen Olympics LIVE: What a tournament it has been
Lakshya Sen has fully established himself as a rising star in the world of badminton. Viktor Axelsen admitted that he would be a medal contender in future Olympics, and this is a great trailer for the future, if that proves to be the case.
Lakshya Sen Olympics LIVE: "Blood was on the floor"
Post the loss, Lakshya Sen has spoken about the fact that there was blood on the floor during the match at one point, which needed to be cleaned up. That could've been a point when Lakshya lost his momentum.
Lakshya Sen Olympics LIVE: Lakshya Sen, take a bow!
This is a tournament for Lakshya Sen that deserves to be celebrated. He won his first five games, he took Viktor Axelsen the distance in the semi, and he led for so long against Lee Zii Jia in the bronze medal game.
Lakshya Sen Olympics LIVE: Congratulations to Lee Zii Jia!
The 26-year-old Malaysian world no. 7 recovered from a sloppy first game to come roaring back and win the match. He even trailed 8-3 in the second game, and it seemed like bronze for Lakshya was right around the corner. But Lee stayed strong, resilient and improved his game with each point.
Congratulations to Lee Zii Jia for clinching bronze in the badminton men's singles event at Paris 2024.
Lakshya Sen Olympics LIVE: Lee leads at halfway mark
Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia is ahead in the halfway mark of the deciding set. He leads 11-6, a big gap in the context of the game. Lakshya Sen may be battling an injury that is hindering his performance, but he is continuing to play.
But as of now, a bronze medal seems to be slipping out of his hands.
Lakshya Sen's right arm continues to give him discomfort. Yet more treatment being given to the 22-year-old. We're unsure how much it is affecting Lakshya, but his tempo has decreased since the first game.
Lakshya Sen Olympics LIVE: We're heading to a decider
Exceptional comeback from Lee Zii Jia, he takes the second game 21-16. Lakshya Sen was leading 8-3 at one stage, but the Malaysian upped his game to win nine points in a row and gain control of the set.
The Paris Olympics 2024 badminton men's singles bronze will be decided in the final game.