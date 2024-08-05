The Indian men's hockey team's victory against Great Britain earned them the elusive spot in the Olympics semi-finals on Sunday. Despite playing most of the match with a man short, India managed to salvage a draw 1-1 before beating their opponents 4-2 in the penalty shootout. While India would be hoping to book their spot in the final for the first time in 44 years, beating Germany won't be a cakewalk, especially considering that India would have to play their match with just 15 men, instead of 16.

In the quarter-final clash against Great Britain, India lost defender Amit Rohidas because of a red card in the second quarter. The 31-year-old Rohidas was sent off by the referee for swinging his stick across the face of Great Britain's Will Calnan. After a video referral was taken, the referee decided to show a red card to Rohidas, making him ineligible to play the remainder of the match.

Though India have lodged a complaint over the red card shown to Rohidas, the India defender has been handed a 1-match suspension for breaching the FIH Code of Conduct. Hence, India would be a man short on the bench, with only 15 members of the team allowed for the semi-final against Germany, instead of 16.

If the ban stays in place, India would not have the opportunity to field another player instead of Rohidas, forcing them to play the entire semi-final with one man short in the squad.

"Amit Rohidas was suspended for one match for a breach of the FIH Code of Conduct which occurred during the India vs Great Britain match on August 4," read the official statement by the FIH after the quarter-final match.

"The suspension affects match No. 35 (India's semi-final match against Germany), where Amit Rohidas will not participate and India will play with a squad of 15 players only."

Hockey India isn't happy with the way the umpiring decision in the quarter-final almost cost them a place in the semi-final. The management has complained "about the quality of umpiring and decision-making" and citied "several inconsistencies in officiating" that "potentially influenced the game's outcome".

"Inconsistent video umpire reviews, particularly regarding the red-card decision" is one of the biggest issues raised by Hockey India. The Indian side also didn't like the fact that the British goalkeeper was being coached from behind the goalpost during the shootout.

"Hockey India calls for a thorough review of these matters to uphold the integrity of the sport and ensure fair play in future matches," the complaint from Hockey India read.