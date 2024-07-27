Story ProgressBack to home
Paris Olympics 2024, Day 1, Live Updates: Shooters Look To Open India's Medal Account
Paris Olympics 2024, Day 1, Live Updates: The Indian shooting team to be in action on Day 1 of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.
Paris Olympics 2024, Day 1, Live Updates
Paris Olympics 2024, Day 1, Live Updates: The Indian shooting team to be in action at the start of Day 1 of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, hoping to open the medal account. The Indian duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will be playing their first men's doubles badminton event in the Paris Games while tennis star Rohan Bopanna and N Sriram Balaji will also begin their men's doubles campaign. Apart from this, the Indian men's hockey team will play its first match against New Zealand while Preeti Pawar will start the campaign in boxing. (Day 1 Schedule)
Here are the Live Updates of Day 1 of the Paris Olympics 2024:
- 11:18 (IST)Paris Olympics 2024 Day 1, Live Updates: Today's full scheduleSeveral Indian athletes will be opening their campaign on Day 1 of the Paris Olympics. Here's the full schedule of all the Indian events on Day 1.
- 11:15 (IST)Paris Olympics 2024 Day 1, Live Updates: Satwik-Chirag to be in actionIndia's dynamic badminton duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will play their first men's doubles match on Day 1. Tennis star Rohan Bopanna and N Sriram Balaji will also be in action today.
- 11:12 (IST)Paris Olympics 2024 Day 1, Live Updates: HelloHello and welcome to our live coverage of Day 1 of the Paris Olympics 2024. Stay tuned for all the live updates.
