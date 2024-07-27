Paris Olympics 2024, Day 1, Live Updates: The Indian shooting team to be in action at the start of Day 1 of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, hoping to open the medal account. The Indian duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will be playing their first men's doubles badminton event in the Paris Games while tennis star Rohan Bopanna and N Sriram Balaji will also begin their men's doubles campaign. Apart from this, the Indian men's hockey team will play its first match against New Zealand while Preeti Pawar will start the campaign in boxing. (Day 1 Schedule)

Here are the Live Updates of Day 1 of the Paris Olympics 2024: