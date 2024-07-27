India's Schedule At Olympics 2024 Day 1, Live Streaming: After the opening ceremony declared the Paris Games open on Friday, Day 1 is here at the quadrennial even, with many Indian athletes all set to fight to get the first medal for the country. Dynamic duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will begin their campaign in men's doubles event of badminton, while Rohan Bopanna and N Sriram Balaji will be playing their first match in tennis men's doubles. Apart from this, the Indian men's hockey team will play its first match against New Zealand while Preeti Pawar will start the campaign in boxing. The Indian shooting team will also be in action today, hoping to open the nation's medal account at the Paris Games.

India's Schedule At Olympics 2024 Day 1 - (in sporting disciplines alphabetical order)

BADMINTON

Men's singles group match (7:10pm IST)

Lakshya Sen vs Kevin Cordon (Guatemala) - Need to win to move into knockout stage

Men's doubles group match (8pm IST)

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty vs Lucas Corvee and Ronan Labar (France) - Need to win to top the group

Women's doubles group match (11:50pm IST)

Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto vs Kim So Yeong and Kong Hee Yong (Korea)

BOXING

Women's 54kg opening round bout - (12.02am, July 28)

Preeti Pawar vs Thi Kim anh Vo (Vietnam) - Need to win to make Round of 16

HOCKEY

Pool B match: India vs New Zealand (9pm IST)

ROWING

Men's single sculls: Panwar Balraj (12:30pm IST)

TABLE TENNIS

Men's singles preliminary round (7:15pm IST)

Harmeet Desai vs Zaid Abo Yaman of Jordan - Need to win to get in main draw of Round of 64

TENNIS

Men's doubles first round match (3:30pm IST)

Rohan Bopnna and N Sriram Balaji vs Edouard Roger-Vasselin and Fabien Reboul (France) - Need to win to qualify for Round of 16

SHOOTING

10m air rifle mixed team qualification (12:30 PM IST)

Sandeep Singh/Elavenil Valarivan, Arjun Babuta/Ramita Jindal (12:30pm IST). Need to finish in Top 4 to qualify for the Gold medal match

10m air rifle mixed team bronze medal match - 2 pm IST followed by 10m air rifle mixed team bronze medal match

10m air pistol men's qualification (2pm IST)

Arjun Singh Cheema and Sarabjot Singh

10m air pistol women's qualification (4pm IST)

Manu Bhaker and Rhythm Sangwan - Need to finish in top 8 to qualify for the finals

Live Streaming details

When will the Paris Olympics 2024 Day 1, India events take place?

The Paris Olympics 2024 Day 1, India events will take place on Saturday, July 27.

What time will the Paris Olympics 2024 Day 1, India events start?

The Paris Olympics 2024 Day 1, India events are expected to start at 12:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the Paris Olympics 2024 Day 1, India events?

The Paris Olympics 2024 Day 1, India events will be aired live on Sports 18.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Paris Olympics 2024 Day 1, India events?

The Paris Olympics 2024 Day 1, India events will be streamed live for free on Jio Cinema.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)