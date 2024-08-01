Paris Olympic Games 2024, Day 6 Live Updates: Men's 20km Race Walk Final Begins India's Day
Olympics 2024 Day 6 LIVE Updates: India's Day 6 at the Paris Olympics 2024 kick soff with the men's 20km race walk final, where Akshdeep Singh, Vikash Singh and Paramjeet Singh Bisht are representing the nation. That will be followed by the women's 20km race walk final, which will feature a lone Indian representative in Priyanka Goswami. Swapnil Kusale will gun for gold in the men's 50m rifle 3 positions final, whilst the women's event gets underway later in the day. The day is packed with India events from there on, as India face Belgium in field hockey at 1:30 PM, Nikhat Zareen has her women's 50kg Round of 16 bout at 2 PM, and an all-Indian badminton men's singles round of 16 as Lakshya Sen faces HS Prannoy. Star badminton doubles duo Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will also be in action in their quarter-final. (Medals Tally)
- 11:07 (IST)Paris Olympics 2024 Live: How Has The Indian Racewalk Trio Fared?A look at the personal and season best scores of the Indian athletes in action at the men's 20km race walk final:Paramjeet Singh Bisht - 1:20:08 (PB) 1:22:10 (SB)Akshdeep Singh - 1:19:55 (PB) 1:20:52 (SB)Vikash Singh - 1:20:05 (PB) 1:21:59 (SB)
- 11:01 (IST)Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's 20km Race Walk Final Begins India's Day 6We are ready for the first event of the day, featuring Indian athletes. Akshdeep Singh, Vikas Singh and Paramjeet Bisht are in action at the men's 20km race walk final. Stay tuned for live updates.
- 10:44 (IST)Paris Olympics Live: Can Swapnil Kusale Add To Shooters' Glory?Manu Bhaker (women's 10m air pistol) and Manu Bhaker-Sarabjot Singh (mixed team 10m air pistol) have earned India two bronze medals in the Paris Olympic Games so far. Can Swapnil be the third today?
- 10:25 (IST)Paris Olympic Games Live: A Look At India's Schedule TodayHere's how India's schedule looks like on Day 6 of Paris Olympics:
11am- Athletics - Men's 20km Race Walk Final- Akshdeep Singh, Vikas Singh, Paramjeet Bisht
12:30pm- Golf - Men's Round 1- Gaganjeet Bhullar, Shubhankar Sharma
12:50pm- Athletics - Women's 20km Race Walk- Priyanka Goswami
1pm- Shooting - 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men's Final- Swapnil Kusale
1:30pm- Hockey - Men's Group B - India v Belgium
2:30pm- Boxing - Women's 50kg Round of 16- Nikhat Zareen vs Wu Yu (China)
2:31pm- Archery - Men's Individual 1/32- Pravin Jadhav vs Kao Wenchao (China)
3:10pm - Archery - Men's Individual 1/16- Pravin Jadhav (Subject to qualification)
3:30pm- Shooting - 50m Rifle 3 Positions Women's Qualification- Sift Kaur Samra, Anjum Moudgil
3:45pm onwards- Sailing - Men's Dinghy Race 1-2- Vishnu Saravanan
4:30pm- Badminton - Men's Doubles Quarterfinals- Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/ Chirag Shetty vs Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik (Malaysia)
Not before 5:40pm- Badminton - Men's Singles Round of 16- Lakshya Sen vs HS Prannoy
7:05pm- Sailing - Women's Dinghy Race 1-2- Nethra Kumanan
10pm - Badminton - Women's Singles Round of 16- PV Sindhu vs He Bing Jiao (China)
- 10:16 (IST)Paris Olympic Games Live: India Look To Extend Medals Tally On Day 6Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Day 6 of the Paris Olympic Games. India, having bagged two medals in the event so far, would look to add to the tally through shooting, with Swapnil Kusala in men's 50m 3P final. The 20m race walk final also gets underway today.