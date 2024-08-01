Olympics 2024 Day 6 LIVE Updates: India's Day 6 at the Paris Olympics 2024 kick soff with the men's 20km race walk final, where Akshdeep Singh, Vikash Singh and Paramjeet Singh Bisht are representing the nation. That will be followed by the women's 20km race walk final, which will feature a lone Indian representative in Priyanka Goswami. Swapnil Kusale will gun for gold in the men's 50m rifle 3 positions final, whilst the women's event gets underway later in the day. The day is packed with India events from there on, as India face Belgium in field hockey at 1:30 PM, Nikhat Zareen has her women's 50kg Round of 16 bout at 2 PM, and an all-Indian badminton men's singles round of 16 as Lakshya Sen faces HS Prannoy. Star badminton doubles duo Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will also be in action in their quarter-final. (Medals Tally)

Here are the LIVE updates of Day 5 of the Paris Olympics 2024: