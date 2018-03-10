 
Nidahas T20 Tri-Series 06 Mar 18 to 18 Mar 18

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Live Cricket Score 3rd T20I: Toss Delayed Due To Wet Outfield

Updated: 10 March 2018 18:36 IST

Live Score, Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, 3rd T20I: Hosts will aim to continue their recent domination against a beleaguered Bangladesh.

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Live Cricket Score 3rd T20I: Sri Lanka will aim to continue their domination. © AFP

Hosts Sri Lanka will aim to continue their recent domination against a beleaguered Bangladesh when the two teams meet in the Nidahas Twenty20 Trophy on Saturday. Sri Lanka will be high on confidence going into their second game after they surprised India in the tournament opener. Their recent record against Bangladesh is impressive, having beaten them in the away Test and T20 series besides the final of the tri-series, which also included Zimbabwe. The way Sri Lanka played against India was even more impressive, comfortably chasing a stiff 175-run target courtesy a Kusal Perera special. On the bowling front, pacer Dushmantha Chameera stood out while the Indians struggled to read the wrong-un of leggie Jeevan Mendis. The openers, Kusal Mendis and Danushka Gunathilaka, began well but failed to make a substantial contribution, something they will look to change.

Live Updates Between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh 3rd T20I, straight from R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

18:34 IST: Toss delayed due to wet outfield in Colombo.

18:20 IST: Bad news! Covers are on due to rain. Toss will be delayed.

18:15 IST: Hello and welcome to the Live coverage from the third Twenty20 International of the Nidahas Trophy between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, are under the pump after a string of losses. The batsmen have not been able to rotate the strike enough in the middle overs, stopping them from putting up competitive scores. The absence of star player and captain Shakib Al Hasan is bound to hurt them.

 

