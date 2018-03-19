Nidahas Trophy Final: Vijay Shankar Faces Fans Backlash For Poor Showing With Bat

Dinesh Karthik's heroic innings helped India beat Bangladesh by four wickets in the final and clinch the Nidahas Trophy title on Sunday. Karthik broke Bangladeshi hearts when he smashed Soumya Sarkar for a last-ball six. A wave of jubilation swept across India as Karthik did the unthinkable. However, amid the revelry, there was some anger among the Indian fans with one cricketer in particular facing the wrath of Twitter users. Fans berated Vijay Shankar for his sluggish innings in the final that almost cost India the match.