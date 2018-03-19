 
don't
miss
All Sports
Nidahas T20 Tri-Series 06 Mar 18 to 18 Mar 18

Watch: Dinesh Karthik's Last-Ball Six That Stunned Bangladesh

Updated: 19 March 2018 00:18 IST

Needing five runs off the last ball, Dinesh Karthik hit a flat-bat six over extra cover to keep India's T20I record against Bangladesh intact.

Watch: Dinesh Karthik
Dinesh Karthik refused to throw in the towel and produced one of the best knocks of his career. © AFP

Dinesh Karthik refused to throw in the towel and produced one of the best knocks of his career to blast 29 off 8 balls as India beat Bangladesh by four wickets to win the Nidahas Trophy final in Colombo on Sunday. Needing five runs off the last ball, Karthik hit a flat-bat six over extra cover to keep India's T20I record against Bangladesh intact. Karthik, with his aggressive yet composed batting, turned the match on its head when he walked out to bat after Manish Pandey's fall and hit two sixes and as many fours in the 19th over to add vital 22 runs to India's score.

Earlier, Rohit Sharma won the toss and chose to bowl first. Riding on the back of a well-made half-century from Sabbir Rahman, Bangladesh put up a total of 166/8 in their quota of 20 overs.

In reply, Rohit gave India a flying start but the Men in Blue lost Shikhar Dhawan (10) and Suresh Raina (0) in six balls to slip to 32/2 in 3.3 overs.

Rohit kept the scoring rate high and along with KL Rahul as the duo put on 51 runs for the third wicket in six overs to keep India in the hunt.

Rahul scored 24 off 14 balls and his wicket put slowed down India's scoring rate drastically.

Rohit fell for 56 to Nazmul Islam in the 14th over with India needing 69 in 40 balls.

In the end, India managed to score 168/6, courtesy skipper Rohit's 14th T20I ton and a composed finish from Dinesh Karthik.

Topics : India Cricket Team Bangladesh Cricket Team Dinesh Karthik Cricket Nidahas T20 Tri-Series
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Karthik produced one of the best knocks of his career
  • Karthik blasted 29 off 8 balls in the final
  • India beat Bangladesh by four wickets
Related Articles
Nidahas Trophy Final, India vs Bangladesh: Dinesh Karthik Reveals His Preparation Plan For The Final
Nidahas Trophy Final, India vs Bangladesh: Dinesh Karthik Reveals His Preparation Plan For The Final
Nidahas Trophy: Dinesh Karthik Hits Last-Ball Six To Power India To 4-Wicket Win Against Bangladesh, Twitter Goes Berserk
Nidahas Trophy: Dinesh Karthik Hits Last-Ball Six To Power India To 4-Wicket Win Against Bangladesh, Twitter Goes Berserk
Nidahas Trophy Final, India vs Bangladesh: Dinesh Karthik
Nidahas Trophy Final, India vs Bangladesh: Dinesh Karthik's Last Ball Six Helps India Beat Bangladesh, Clinch Title
4th T20I, Nidahas Trophy: Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik Guide India To 6-Wicket Win Over Sri Lanka
4th T20I, Nidahas Trophy: Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik Guide India To 6-Wicket Win Over Sri Lanka
KL Rahul, Dinesh Karthik Dub Hardik Pandya A "Diva"; All-Rounder Replies
KL Rahul, Dinesh Karthik Dub Hardik Pandya A "Diva"; All-Rounder Replies
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 South Africa 115
3 Australia 104
4 New Zealand 100
5 England 99
Last updated on: 13 March 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.