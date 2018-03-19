Watch: Dinesh Karthik's Last-Ball Six That Stunned Bangladesh

Dinesh Karthik refused to throw in the towel and produced one of the best knocks of his career.

Dinesh Karthik refused to throw in the towel and produced one of the best knocks of his career to blast 29 off 8 balls as India beat Bangladesh by four wickets to win the Nidahas Trophy final in Colombo on Sunday. Needing five runs off the last ball, Karthik hit a flat-bat six over extra cover to keep India's T20I record against Bangladesh intact. Karthik, with his aggressive yet composed batting, turned the match on its head when he walked out to bat after Manish Pandey's fall and hit two sixes and as many fours in the 19th over to add vital 22 runs to India's score.

Earlier, Rohit Sharma won the toss and chose to bowl first. Riding on the back of a well-made half-century from Sabbir Rahman, Bangladesh put up a total of 166/8 in their quota of 20 overs.

In reply, Rohit gave India a flying start but the Men in Blue lost Shikhar Dhawan (10) and Suresh Raina (0) in six balls to slip to 32/2 in 3.3 overs.

Rohit kept the scoring rate high and along with KL Rahul as the duo put on 51 runs for the third wicket in six overs to keep India in the hunt.

Rahul scored 24 off 14 balls and his wicket put slowed down India's scoring rate drastically.

Rohit fell for 56 to Nazmul Islam in the 14th over with India needing 69 in 40 balls.