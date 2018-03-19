Nidahas Trophy Final: Virat Kohli Lauds Dinesh Karthik For Last-Ball Heroics

Dinesh Karthik did the unthinkable, smacking a last-ball six to give India a memorable four-wicket win over Bangladesh in the Nidahas Trophy final at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday night. Needing five off the last ball, Karthik smashed Soumya Sarkar for a maximum over extra cover to send the crowd and his teammates into a frenzy. India skipper Virat Kohli, who was rested from the Nidahas Trophy, was all praise for Karthik and the Indian team and took to Twitter on Monday to send a message to India's latest hero.