Team India have been struggling off late to find the right combination in white-ball cricket and former India batter Wasim Jaffer has identified the possible reasons for that. For the ongoing second ODI against New Zealand, Team India dropped Sanju Samson for Deepak Hooda. The selection call is being criticised on social media, but it does make some sense as the side have opted to go for a batter who can roll his arm over. In the first ODI, Team India's bowling was found wanting after all five specialist bowlers leaked runs, and there was no sixth option to go to.

Taking to Twitter, Jaffer wrote: "Sanju was dropped despite playing well cos we don't have enough all rounders and part time options. My two cents on why there's a dearth of all rounders and part timers. #NZvIND #SanjuSamson."

Sanju was dropped despite playing well cos we don't have enough all rounders and part time options. My two cents on why there's a dearth of all rounders and part timers. #NZvIND #SanjuSamson pic.twitter.com/78nKQStEkK — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) November 27, 2022

Jaffer then went on to say that India have not been managing all-rounders well, and they are not giving chances to them to develop. He also weighed in on why there are lack of batters who can now roll their arm over.

"Lack of all-rounders: We don't mnage all rounders well. Because there aren't many around, we're quick to play them at the highest level, but then after few bad outings, they're out as quickly as they got in. Vijay Shankar, Venky Iyer, Shivam Dube and Krunal Pandyta few examples. Need to show patience while they develop," Jaffer wrote.

"Lack of part time bowling options: With bowling machines and throwdown specialists around, batters have stopped bowling in the nets," he added.

Team India lost the 1st ODI against New Zealand by 7 wickets after the visitors were unable to defend 306.

The third and final ODI of the series will be played on Wednesday.

