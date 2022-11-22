India will aim for a series win while parity on the final result will be in the mind of New Zealand when the two sides meet for the third T20I at McLean Park, Napier on Wednesday. While the first T20I of the three-match series was washed out due to rain, India won the second game to lead 1-0. A win in the final game can help the guests bag the series, while a win for the Blackcaps will see it all end at 1-1.

New Zealand will be led by Tim Southee in the match in Napier as their regular skipper Kane Williamson misses out due to a pre-arranged medical appointment. Mark Chapman has been added to the squad as his replacement.

On the other hand, all Team India players in the squad are available for the final game. But, will the side tinker with the winning combination?

Here is what we think could be India's playing XI for the 3rd T20I vs New Zealand:

Ishan Kishan: The player failed to find his rhythm in the first game against some quality swing bowling from New Zealand pacers. However, he still managed to score 36 runs off 31 balls.

Rishabh Pant: The idea of letting Pant open the innings didn't come out well in the first game as the swing bowling in Mount Maunganui got better of him. India will look to give him more chances as an opener.

Suryakumar Yadav: The right-handed batter is on a league of his own. In the first T20I vs New Zealand, he scored 111 not out off 51 balls, an innings that was laced with 11 fours and 7 sixes. He batted at number 3, a spot above than his usual position, in the absence of Virat Kohli.

Shreyas Iyer: The right-handed batter didn't have a good game as he was dismissed as hit wicket on the ball of Lockie Ferguson. He scored 13 runs off 9 balls.

Hardik Pandya: While in the batting Hardik struggled to get going and eventually ended with a run-a-ball 13 in the first T20I, he didn't bowl for India as the side had enough bowling options in the game.

Deepak Hooda: The right-handed batter was dismissed for a first-ball duck in the final over while trying to score a boundary for India. However, in the bowling, Hooda shone with a four-wicket haul. He conceded only 10 runs in the 2.5 overs he bowled in the game.

Washington Sundar: The player too met the same fate as of Hooda in order to take India to a better total. He was dismissed for a golden duck in the last over. Sundar took a wicket while bowling two overs and conceding 24 runs in it.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar: The right-arm pacer was decent with the ball in the first T20I. He returned figures of 1 for 12 in the three overs he bowled in the game.

Arshdeep Singh: The southpaw had a poor outing in the first T20I considering the help to the pacers in Mount Maunganui. Arshdeep didn't get a wicket and conceded 29 runs in the three overs he bowled.

Mohammed Siraj: The right-arm pacer beautifully used the swing conditions to his advantage during bowling. He kept the New Zealand batters at bay, returning figures of 2 for 24 in his quota of four overs.

Yuzvendra Chahal: The leg-spinner put a good performance in the first T20I. While the two New Zealand spinners - Ish Sodhi and Mitchell Santner - were expensive in their spells, Chahal returned figures of 2 for 26 in his four overs.

