India lost the first ODI of the three-match series against New Zealand by 7 wickets at Eden Park, Auckland. The second ODI, a must-win for the Shikhar Dhawan-led side, takes place at the Seddon Park, Hamilton on Sunday. Fifties from Shreyas Iyer, Dhawan and Shubman Gill helped India post 306 for 7 in 50 overs in the first ODI. Lockie Ferguson and Tim Southee claimed three wickets each for New Zealand. The Blackcaps successfully chased down the target in 47.1 overs, thanks to Tom Latham's 145 not out and Kane Williamson's unbeaten 94.

Ahead of the second ODI, will India look to bring any change in the playing XI? Will benched player Deepak Chahar be given a chance? Here is what we think could be India's XI vs New Zealand in the second ODI -

Shikhar Dhawan (c): The southpaw played a 72-run knock off 77 balls in the first ODI. Dhawan started his innings on a cautious note before picking some pace later on.

Shubman Gill: The right-handed batter was well in his groove while batting in the first game. He scored a fifty but failed to capitalise on it.

Shreyas Iyer: The right-handed batter played a beautiful knock of 80 runs off 76 balls. His innings played a huge role in taking India to a total of over 300. He was the side's top scorer in the game.

Suryakumar Yadav: The star batter failed to make an impact in the first ODI, something which is rarely seen in his brief international career. He scored 4 runs off 3 balls in the game.

Rishabh Pant (wk): The southpaw's white-ball woes continue to haunt him. He was dismissed for a 23-ball 15 in the first ODI.

Sanju Samson: The wicketkeeper-batter scored 36 runs off 38 balls in the first match. His innings was laced with 4 fours.

Washington Sundar: The all-rounder scored valuable 37 not out off 16 balls before returning an economical spell of 0 for 42 in 10 overs.

Shardul Thakur/Deepak Chahar: The all-rounder could contribute with only one run for India, while in the bowling he conceded at an economy rate of 7, scalping one wicket. Deepak Chahar is also a wicket-taking option and the team management might be tempted to bring him in.

Umran Malik: The right-arm pacer picked two wickets and conceded 66 runs in the first ODI against New Zealand. He and Shardul were the only wicket-takers for India in the game.

Arshdeep Singh: The left-arm pacer was expensive in his spell of 8.1 overs. He conceded 68 runs and failed to take any wicket.

Yuzvendra Chahal: The leg spinner was a tad expensive and also failed to pick any wicket. He conceded 67 runs in his 10 overs.

