After facing disappointing losses in their respective semi-final clashes of the T20 World Cup 2022, India and New Zealand are squaring off in a white-ball series. Cricket fans around the world were left utterly disappointed after the first T20I match between the teams got abandoned due to rain, in Wellington on Friday. The Indian side, led by Hardik Pandya, have the likes of Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, among others. As the rain prevailed over the match at the Sky Stadium, the players of both the teams were engaged in an interesting activity to pass their time.

In a video uploaded on BCCI's Twitter, both Indian and New Zealand players were seen playing a game of footvolley, in the stadium premises. Sanju Samson, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ish Sodhi were among the players, who were engaged in the game.

#TeamIndia and New Zealand team enjoy a game of footvolley as we wait for the rain to let up.#NZvIND pic.twitter.com/8yjyJ3fTGJ — BCCI (@BCCI) November 18, 2022

Coming to the series, India are slated to play two more T20Is, followed by three ODIs as part of their tour of New Zealand.

Both the teams had come in following their exit from the semifinal stage of the T20 World Cup in Australia. While India lost to eventual champions England, New Zealand were defeated by Pakistan.

In the absence of regular skipper Rohit Sharma, premier all-rounder Hardik Pandya is leading the Indian T20 side with wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant serving as his deputy.

Besides Rohit, star batter Virat Kohli and opener KL Rahul have also been rested for the tour.

The next T20 will be played in Mount Maunganui on Sunday.

With PTI Inputs

Featured Video Of The Day

Harbhajan Singh Poses With Fans At Mumbai Airport