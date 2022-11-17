All eyes will be on Hardik Pandya as he gears up to lead a Rohit Sharma-less Team India in a three-match T20I series against New Zealand. Hardik, who had also captained the team during the tour of Ireland earlier this year, will look to prove his captaincy credentials once again as India look to bounce back from the T20 World Cup disappointment. India reached the semi-finals of the competition, where they lost to eventual champions England.

On the eve of the first T20I, the Indian team hit nets in Wellington. The video was shared by the BCCI on their official Twitter handle.

In the video, the Indian batters were seen doing some power-hitting.

Hardik was also seen doing some throw downs to other batters.

While Hardik has been named captain for the T20Is, Shikhar Dhawan will lead the team in the one-day games.

Rishabh Pant, on the other hand, has been named vice-captain for the tour Down Under.

India's head coach Rahul Dravid is also taking a break with VVS Laxman, who is the National Cricket Academy chief, stepping up.

While speaking to the press, Hardik said while the senior players, including Rohit and Virat Kohli have been rested, the young players have the chance to prove a point.

"The main boys are not here, but we have a new bunch -- new guys with lots of excitement and energy," he had said on Wednesday.

India Squad for New Zealand T20Is: Hardik Pandya (C), Rishabh Pant (vc & wk), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson (wk), W Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Umran Malik.



