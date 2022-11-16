Team India will take on New Zealand in a three-match T20I series, followed by as many ODIs, starting in Wellington on Friday, November 18. Hardik Pandya will be leading the side in absence of captain Rohit Sharma, who been rested for the tour Down Under. Apart from Rohit, vice-captain KL Rahul and veteran batter Virat Kohli have also been given a break. Ahead of the first T20I, Hardik was seen having a chat with New Zealand captain Kane Williamson, as both captains were enjoying a "crocodile bike" ride in Wellington.

Both Hardik and Williamson addressed the media on Wednesday ahead of the first game at the Basin Reserve.

With many senior players rested for the tour, Hardik said that the series will be a great opportunity for youngsters to prove their worth in the team.

"Absolutely. As you said, a lot of the main guys are not here but at the same time, the players who are here have also been playing for India for a good amount of 1-1.5 years, even they have had ample chances, and enough time in international cricket to express themselves and showcase what they have. Very excited for them, new bunch and new energy."

India squad for NZ T20Is:Hardik Pandya (C), Rishabh Pant (vc & wk), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson (wk), W Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Umran Malik.