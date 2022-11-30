Right-handed batter Sanju Samson has been regularly finding himself going in and out of Team India, and he has not been able to get games on a consistent basis. After scoring 36 in the first ODI against New Zealand, Samson was dropped for the 2nd ODI as team management wanted to have a batting all-rounder, who can also roll his arm over. Team India did not change their playing XI for the third ODI, and hence Sanju Samson found himself on the bench.

Ahead of the third ODI, India's head coach for the series, VVS Laxman spoke to the host broadcaster where he spoke about Rishabh Pant and where the left-hander should bat in ODIs.

However, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor did not seem impressed with Laxman's words, and he took to Twitter to say: ""Pant has done well at No. 4, so it is important to back him," says @VVSLaxman281. He's a good player out of form who's failed in ten of his last 11 innings; Samson averages 66 in ODIs, has made runs in all his last five matches & is on the bench. Go figure. @IamSanjuSamson," tweeted Mr. Tharoor.

"Pant has done well at No. 4, so it is important to back him," says @VVSLaxman281. He's a good player out of form who's failed in ten of his last 11 innings; Samson averages 66 in ODIs, has made runs in all his last five matches & is on the bench. Go figure. @IamSanjuSamson — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) November 30, 2022

One more failure for Pant, who clearly needs a break from white-ball cricket. One more opportunity denied to @IamSanjuSamson who now has to wait for the @IPL to show that he's one of the best too-order bats in India. #IndvsNZ https://t.co/RpJKkDdp5n — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) November 30, 2022

Samson has played 11 ODIs so far, in which he has managed to score 330 runs at an average of 66 with his highest score being 86 not out.

After the 2nd ODI was abandoned due to rain, India captain Shikhar Dhawan revealed the reason for the change, saying, "We wanted the sixth bowler to come in, so Sanju Samson missed out and Hooda came in."

The second ODI match between India and New Zealand was called off due to rain. India were 89 for 1 in 12.5 overs when rain interrupted the play to see the game eventually being abandoned.

Sponsored by Vuukle

For the ongoing third ODI, New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to bowl first.

Featured Video Of The Day

FIFA WC 2022: Costa Rica Fans Celebrate Win Over Japan