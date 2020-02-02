 
New Zealand vs India, 2020

 24 Jan 20 to 29 Feb 20

Updated:02 February 2020 12:11 IST
বাংলায় পড়ুন

Live Cricket Score NZ vs IND 5th T20I: India will aim at becoming the first team to win a bilateral T20I series 5-0.

New Zealand vs India 5th T20I Live Score: India Opt To Bat Against New Zealand, Virat Kohli Rested
NZ vs IND T20I Live Cricket Score: India come into the match with a 4-0 series lead. © AFP

India won the toss and opted to bat as they look to become the first team to win a five-match T20 International series 5-0 when they take on New Zealand in Mount Maunganui today. Regular captain Virat Kohli has been rested, with Rohit Sharma replacing him in the team. New Zealand are unchanged from the last match. India followed up clinical performances in the first two matches with some nail-biting finishes, winning the third and fourth T20Is in the Super Over and will look to carry their form into this match and register a dominating series win, that would give the team a huge confidence boost, with the T20 World Cup scheduled in October. New Zealand, who were ever so close to winning the last two games, will be keen on avoiding a series whitewash and salvaging some pride after their Super Over debacles. Kane Williamson, who missed the fourth T20I with a shoulder injury, is still out and Tim Southee is leading New Zealand again. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Live Score Updates Between New Zealand vs India 5th T20I, straight from The Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui:

  • 12:05 (IST)Feb 02, 2020

    Sanju Samson to open the innings with KL Rahul!

    Stand-in captain Rohit Sharma reveals that the only change for India from the last match is him coming in for Virat Kohli. Rohit also says that he will drop to one-down to give Sanju Samson another shot as an opener.
  • 12:04 (IST)Feb 02, 2020

    India win the toss and choose to bat

    Rohit Sharma opts to bat after winning the toss
  • 12:02 (IST)Feb 02, 2020

    Tim Southee will lead New Zealand

    Kane Williamson is still out with an injury
  • 12:00 (IST)Feb 02, 2020

    Rohit Sharma is walking out for the toss

    It looks like usual skipper Virat Kohli has been rested, with Rohit Sharma walking out ahead of the toss
  • 11:55 (IST)Feb 02, 2020

    Hello and welcome!

    Welcome to our live coverage of the fifth T20I between New Zealand and India at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. The match is the last in a thrilling series. The 4-0 scoreline does not reflect just how close it has been, with New Zealand twice not being able to cross the line after almost doing the job and India winning their first two Super Over encounters.

    Let's hope this match ends up being as exciting as the previous ones
    Comments
    Topics mentioned in this article New Zealand vs India, 2020 New Zealand vs India, 5th T20I India India Cricket Team New Zealand New Zealand Cricket Team Live Score Live Cricket Score Live Blogs Cricket
