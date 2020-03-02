 
New Zealand vs India, 2020

 24 Jan 20 to 29 Feb 20

New Zealand vs India 2nd Test Day 3 LIVE Score: Tim Southee Strikes Early To Get Hanuma Vihari, India 7 Down

Updated:02 March 2020 04:16 IST

NZ vs IND 2nd Test Day 3 LIVE Score: Tim Southee struck early on the Day 3 as he removed Hanuma Vihari for nine runs.

NZ Vs IND LIVE Score: Hanuma Vihari was batting on five at stumps on Day 2. © AFP

India's top-order frittered away a golden chance with another shoddy batting display as New Zealand regained complete control after Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah's hostile fast-bowling spell had given the visitors a slender first-innings lead in the second Test in Christchurch on Day 2. Hanuma Vihari and Rishabh Pant will lead India's resistance on Day 3 as they look to rescue the Test and level the series. India, who took a seven-run lead in the first innings, slumped to 90/6 as Trent Boult led the charge with three wickets in the second innings. Vihari and Pant were both relatively new to the crease by the time the second day ended and will look to put up a competitive target for New Zealand, with all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja the only other batsman of note yet to come out to the middle. (LIVE SCORECARD)

LIVE Score Updates Between New Zealand vs India 2nd Test Day 3, straight from Hagley Oval, Christchurch

  • 04:13 (IST)Mar 02, 2020

    WICKET! Southee removes Vihari!

    Tim Southee bowls an ordinary delivery down leg side and Hanuma Vihari glances but it goes straight to wicket-keeper who made no mistake and dives to his left to complete an easy catch. 
  • 04:11 (IST)Mar 02, 2020

    Four!

    Tim Southee offers Hanuma Vihari width outside off and he plays it towards point for the first boundary of the day.
  • 04:09 (IST)Mar 02, 2020

    Maiden over!

    Trent Boult starts his spell with a maiden over. He tested Rishabh Pant with outside off stump line as well some short-pitch deliveries.
  • 04:06 (IST)Mar 02, 2020

    Trent Boult to bowl from other end!

    Trent Boult will bowl from the other end with Rishabh Pant on strike.
  • 04:04 (IST)Mar 02, 2020

    India lead by 100 runs!

    Rishabh Pant works the ball on the leg side and completes a single to take India's lead to three-figure mark.
  • 04:01 (IST)Mar 02, 2020

    First runs of the day!

    Southee drifts on the leg stump and Pant helps it towards fine-leg and comes back for two runs. 
  • 04:00 (IST)Mar 02, 2020

    Day 3 play begins!

    Hanuma Vihari and Rishabh Pant walk out to bat and Tim Southee has the ball in hand. 
  • 03:55 (IST)Mar 02, 2020

    India bowled well on Day 2!

    Earlier on Day 2, Indian bowlers brought India back in the game with superb bowling spells in first two sessions. Here is what Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami -- the two wrecker-in-chief -- said about India's outing with the ball in the first innings. 
  • 03:52 (IST)Mar 02, 2020

    Overcast conditions!

    Indian batters have a huge task at hand with overcast conditions. 
  • 03:36 (IST)Mar 02, 2020

    India have 97-run lead!

    India are certainly against the wall after a lackluster batting performance on Day 2 and only have a lead of 97 runs. 
  • 03:32 (IST)Mar 02, 2020

    Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the live blog of day 3 of second Test between India and New Zealand. 
    Topics mentioned in this article New Zealand vs India, 2020 New Zealand vs India, 2nd Test New Zealand New Zealand Cricket Team India India Cricket Team
