New Zealand vs India 2nd Test Day 3 LIVE Score: Tim Southee Strikes Early To Get Hanuma Vihari, India 7 Down

India's top-order frittered away a golden chance with another shoddy batting display as New Zealand regained complete control after Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah's hostile fast-bowling spell had given the visitors a slender first-innings lead in the second Test in Christchurch on Day 2. Hanuma Vihari and Rishabh Pant will lead India's resistance on Day 3 as they look to rescue the Test and level the series. India, who took a seven-run lead in the first innings, slumped to 90/6 as Trent Boult led the charge with three wickets in the second innings. Vihari and Pant were both relatively new to the crease by the time the second day ended and will look to put up a competitive target for New Zealand, with all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja the only other batsman of note yet to come out to the middle. (LIVE SCORECARD)
LIVE Score Updates Between New Zealand vs India 2nd Test Day 3, straight from Hagley Oval, Christchurch
India bowled well on Day 2!Earlier on Day 2, Indian bowlers brought India back in the game with superb bowling spells in first two sessions. Here is what Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami -- the two wrecker-in-chief -- said about India's outing with the ball in the first innings.
WATCH: Talking bowling with Shami & Bumrah
Pace duo @Jaspritbumrah93 & @MdShami11 discuss their bowling camaraderie & reflect on a good day at the office for #TeamIndia bowlers post Day 2 - by @RajalArora
Full video here
Overcast conditions!Indian batters have a huge task at hand with overcast conditions.
Day 3 at the Hagley Oval with overcast conditions.