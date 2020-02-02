Follow the New Zealand vs India, 2020 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 20.0 overs, New Zealand, chasing a target of 164, are 156/9. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of New Zealand vs India, 2020 today match between New Zealand and India. Everything related to New Zealand and India match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with New Zealand vs India live score. Do check for New Zealand vs India scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.
Right. The series ends 5-0 in favour of India. Do not go by that scoreline. India were definitely the better side but New Zealand have not been mauled. They found ways to hurt themselves from winning positions and hence, the scoreline reads so. Perhaps experience could help them, which might be visible come the ODIs. But again, India have been dominant in that format too. So how will that series go? Join us on Wednesday, 5th February, 2020 at 3 pm local (0200 GMT) for the first ODI from Hamilton. ADIOS! TAKE CARE!
Virat Kohli gets across for a chat as well. Stresses that he is proud of the guys handling the pressure effectively, giving him a lot of satisfaction as a senior member as they have shown that they can take the team and momentum forward in the years to come. Hopes to lay down a collective vision in front of the young team and then hope that the young people understand that and replicate it in their lives. Is happy with the day-to-day routines accepted by the blokes and acknowledges that the team will not win everyday but close moments like the ones in this series will help the young team evolve. On his chat with Kane Williamson outside the boundary midway during the game, Kohli says that both of them have a similar mindset and lay down identical visions for the team. Stresses that in spite of the series scoreline, there is not much difference between the two sides and he believes that Williamson can take his team to a very bright future. Wishes the young Kiwi side all the best for an excellent future.
Victorious stand-in Indian skipper, KL Rahul, says that every win keeps building confidence. On Rohit's injury update, Rahul is not too sure but is hopeful of his skipper's fitness in the next couple of days. On winning the series 3-0 in the third game, Rahul says that the team was willing to try out a few different things and yet, managing to win. On trying new things before the ODI series, Rahul says that the next two days will be more of a relaxing period and enjoy the climate in New Zealand. Then, he says that once the ODI series begins, the focus will be back on.
New Zealand skipper for the day, TIM SOUTHEE, manages a smile. Feels unfortunate to be on the wrong side of the result again but credits his side to give India a run for their money. Stresses that there is not a massive gap between the two units, in spite of the series scoreline and it is all about doing those little things better. Details they need to find out ways to win key moments. On the upcoming ODIs, Southee feels that it will be different personnel coming in and it will be a nice change. Adds that it is a format where they have done well, so hopes to continue that form.
KL RAHUL HAS BEEN NAMED THE MAN OF THE SERIES. Says that he is very happy with his form and also the team's series result, winning 5-0. Stresses that the team was always positive and confident entering this series and it was all about executing those skills learnt from the series against West Indies and Bangladesh back home. On his role in the World Cup squad, Rahul smiles and says that he is not looking that far and is just aiming to contribute and play well for his country.
JASPRIT BUMRAH HAS BEEN NAMED THE MAN OF THE MATCH. Says that he is feeling very good after the win. Admits that the match got close at one point but says that the team believed in itself that with a couple of good overs and wickets, they could win. Since it is his first time here, Bumrah says that it took him a while to adjust to the conditions and the boundaries but adds that he eventually managed to adjust himself. Is happy with the experience of playing in windy conditions in New Zealand.
Earlier in the evening, India huffed and puffed their way to 163. They got off to a flier in the Powerplay but then got pegged back to some excellent bowling on a sluggish track. Rohit Sharma played a bizarre innings where he never looked settled but a freakish injury saw him retire hurt on 60, which dented at least 20-30 runs off the team's total. Hamish Bennett continued his resurgence, taking 1/21 in his 4 overs. Please stay tuned for the presentation...
Never count a champion out. Did people say that Jasprit Bumrah has lost his knack of picking up wickets? Think again. 4-0-12-3. Of course, the Kiwis were in a personal hole dug by themselves but what we did not see in the last 4 games, we got to see in this one. Yorkers finding their mark, ball zipping off the deck and making the batsmen hop around - not to bouncers or short stuff - but to length balls as batsmen were clueless as to which way will the ball move. Welcome back, Jasprit Bumrah. The other bowlers did their bit and luckily for India, the Shivam Dube over which went for 34 in the 10th, did not cost them the match. Jokes apart, it is high time the visitors started searching for another seaming all-rounder in Dube's place, if Hardik is not around for a while.
Got to feel for Tim Seifert. He was a part of all the three games where the Kiwis had a chance to win, only to see his side blow those chances up. Here, he and Taylor led a superb recovery, forging a 99-run stand for the fourth wicket, from 17/3, but still, their other mates found a way to lose. So poor-looking is the batting scorecard that the third highest scorer of the innings is Ish Sodhi with 16! They need a counsellor desperately.
Another sad ending for the Kiwis. Just look at the last three games - they could have won the series 3-2! But unfortunately for them, they could not capitalize on winning moments. Not sure how you can lose from such positions - 3 needed from 5 balls, 9 needed from 9 and 48 from 44 - all these in 3 separate games. But they did and hence, find themselves in such a situation. Their first ever whitewash at home.
19.6 overs (1 Run) 5-0! Full and outside off once again, Sodhi can only manage to get a single towards third man off an outside edge. INDIA WIN BY 7 RUNS.
19.5 overs (0 Run) Swing and miss! Surely game over! Sodhi shows his disappointment. A length ball outside off, Sodhi has a wild swing but he misses.
19.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Another one over the fence. 9 more needed off the 2 remaining balls. 2 boundaries and we will be witnessing hat-trick of Super Over. Poor stuff from Shardul. He bowls a slightly short of a length ball around middle, Sodhi swivels and hammers it over deep square leg for a massive six.
19.3 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! Goes full and outside off, Sodhi looks to drive but misses.
19.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Huge! Super Over approaching? A back of a length ball around off, Sodhi goes on the back foot and powers it over deep mid-wicket for a biggie. 15 more needed.
19.1 overs (0 Run) Knuckle ball around off, Sodhi swings hard but does not connect.
Shardul Thakur to bowl the final over of the innings. 3-0-25-2 from him so far.
18.6 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, Bennett keeps it out nicely. 21 more needed for the Kiwis.
18.5 overs (1 Run) An excellent yorker from Bumrah. Sodhi does well to squeeze it out towards point. He takes off for the run. Iyer picks the ball quickly and throws at the non-striker's end but misses. Had he hit, that would've been game over.
18.4 overs (0 Run) Good length ball around off and middle, Sodhi looks to put bat on ball but misses.
18.3 overs (1 Run) Quick run! But India won't mind. A very full ball on off, Bennett blocks it towards the off side and takes a quick run and Bumrah gets to the ball quickly.
Hamish Bennett is the last man in.
18.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Another corker of a yorker from Bumrah and India are just 1 wicket away from inflicting a 5-0 whitewash. Bumrah bowls it on the leg stump line, Southee looks to drive but fails to get any bat on it. The ball crashes into the leg stump. 23 required from 10 balls.
18.1 overs (1 Run) Full and on the pads, Sodhi looks to flick but gets an inside edge on the pads. The ball rolls towards the off side and the batters cross over for a single.
Jasprit Bumrah to bowl the penultimate over of the game. Might as well be the last.
17.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Important boundary! A full ball outside off, Southee gets under the ball and lofts it over mid off for a boundary. 24 needed off the final 12 balls.
17.5 overs (2 Runs) Back of a length ball on middle, Southee looks to pull but does not connect it well. He though manages to clear the mid on fielder and before the long on can move across to field, a couple of runs.
17.4 overs (0 Run) Missed out on a low full toss but this is smart bowling. Seeing Southee moving across the off side again, Saini bowls it outside off, Southee looks to paddle but misses.
17.3 overs (0 Run) Length ball outside off, Southee moves across to the off side and looks to pull towards the shorter side of the ground. He though misses and the ball sneaks through his legs.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Full and on off, Sodhi pushes it towards mid off and takes off for a single. The fielder there gets to the ball and underarms the throw but misses.
Ish Sodhi is the new man in.
17.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! Caught! There goes Taylor and probably the hopes of New Zealand. Excellent stuff from Saini. He lures Taylor into driving with a fuller ball outside off, Taylor obliges and looks to slam it through covers without any feet movement. The ball takes the outside edge and goes behind. Rahul there does not make any mistake. 31 more needed off 17 balls.
Navdeep Saini to bowl the 17th and his final over of the game.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Length ball around off, Taylor taps it towards short third man and takes a single. Just 4 off it and a couple of wickets.
Tim Southee, the skipper walks out to bat. His side have once again thrown the game away. Can he help Taylor provide a turnaround?
16.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! Caught! Another one bites the dust. What are New Zealand doing here? What is the need for Scott to play a shot like this? Only he can answer. A back of a length ball on middle, Kuggeleijn looks to pull but the he does not time it well. He finds Sundar at deep square leg to perfection. He is not going to drop chances like these. 32 needed off 19 legal balls.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Bangs a short ball on middle, Taylor looks to defend but he takes his eyes off. The ball hits him on the gloves and goes towards the off side. A single taken.
The new man in is Scott Kuggeleijn. He can hit the long ball, can he do that and help his side home?
16.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Santner falls now and New Zealand look like they are throwing this game away as well. Now, the whole pressure is on Ross Taylor. Slower one on off, Santner goes on his knees and tries to lift it over long on. He fails to time it perfectly and goes toward long on. Manish Pandey settles himself and takes a good catch. 33 required from 21 balls.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Full ball on middle, Taylor works it towards mid-wicket for a run.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Length ball on middle, Santner whips it to mid-wicket for a run.
Shardul Thakur returns. 2-0-21-0 are his numbers so far.
15.6 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss! Flatter outside off, once again it is close to the tramline. Taylor looks to sweep but misses. This time the umpire does not signal it as wide. It was a close call. Chahal finishes with the figures of 4-0-28-0.
15.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Too wide outside off, on the wrong end of the tramline. Ross lets it be and the umpire signals it as wide.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Flat outside off, Santner comes out and reaches for it on the off side for a single.
15.4 overs (2 Runs) Tossed up outside off, Santner strokes it to deep cover and takes a single. The throw from the fielder there is a poor one and there is no backup which allows them to get the second with ease.
15.3 overs (1 Run) FIFTY! Taylor gets his seventh fifty in T20Is. Not much of a celebration from him as he knows that there is a lot of work to do yet. Flatter one on off, Taylor looks to cut but it goes off the bottom edge towards short third man for a single.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Floated outside off, Santner comes down the track and milks it to long on for another run.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Flighted outside off, Taylor looks to drive but the ball goes off the outer half towards short third man for a single.