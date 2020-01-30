An unassailable lead has opened up the window for experimentation but there will be no letup in India's intensity when they face a heartbroken New Zealand team in the fourth T20 International in Wellington on Friday. Mohammed Shami and Rohit Sharma combined to pull off a thrilling win via a Super Over in the third game for a 3-0 lead and a maiden T20I series win on New Zealand soil. There is only a short turnaround time for the last two matches, back-to-back in Wellington and Mt. Maunganui on Friday and Sunday, respectively. Both teams spent Thursday travelling from Hamilton to Wellington, and with a similar tight schedule for the final game of the series as well, there seems to be little chance of nets for either match. While a five-match T20I series is a rarity, India's early victory means both sides can contemplate various permutations in light of the T20 World Cup later in the year. From an Indian perspective, need of the hour is to find a balance between experimentation and the winning desire.

When is the New Zealand vs India 4th T20I match?

The New Zealand vs India 4th T20I match will be played on January 31, Friday.

Where will the New Zealand vs India 4th T20I match be played?

The New Zealand vs India 4th T20I match will be played at the Sky Stadium, Wellington.

What time does the New Zealand vs India 4th T20I match begin?

The New Zealand vs India 4th T20I match will begin at 12:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the New Zealand vs India 4th T20I match?

The New Zealand vs India 4th T20I match will be telecast on the Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.

How do I watch live streaming of the New Zealand vs India 4th T20I match?

The live streaming of the New Zealand vs India 4th T20I match will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)