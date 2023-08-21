Team India emerged victorious by 33 runs in the second T20I against Ireland on Sunday. The Jasprit Bumrah-led team displayed a dominant approach to gain an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. Opting to bat first, the visitors posted a total of 185/5 in 20 overs with Ruturaj Gaikwad top-scoring with 58 runs. Later, Ireland were restricted at 152/8 despite Andrew Balbirnie scoring 72 runs. This game turned out to be really special for batter Rinku Singh as he bagged away the Player of the Match award in his maiden batting stint.

The Kolkata Knight Riders star made his international debut in the first T20I against Ireland but did not get an opportunity to bat. However, he grabbed the chance with open arms in the second match as he played a blistering knock of 38 off just 21 balls and took Team India to a good total. His innings was laced with two boundaries and three gigantic sixes.

"I am feeling very good. I was trying to do what I have done in the IPL. I was very confident and tried to stay calm. I listen to the captain (smiles). I am feeling very nice. I have been playing for 10 years. All my efforts have born fruition. I am happy to get the Man of the Match award in my first game," said Rinku after the match.

Fine hands by Ruturaj Gaikwad (58, 43 balls, 6x4, 1x6), Sanju Samson (40, 26 balls, 5x4 1x6) and Rinku Singh (38, 21 balls, 2x4, 3x6) moulded India's charge with the bat.

But on a true pitch, Indian bowlers had to back their batsmen and they produced a superb collective spell under captain Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna and Ravi Bishnoi, who grabbed six wickets between them.

The third and final T20I of the three-match series will be played on Wednesday at The Village in Dublin.