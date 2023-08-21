Jasprit Bumrah has been quite impressive for the Indian cricket team since his return from injury and he was once again among wickets as his side registered a second consecutive win on Sunday. Bumrah, who is also the skipper for the ongoing T20I series against Ireland, took two wickets for just 15 runs and even produced a brilliant display of death-over bowling. The 29-year-old bowled the final over of the Ireland innings and did not concede a single run. It was the 10th maiden over bowled by Bumrah in T20Is – the joint-highest by any bowler in the format. He equalled the record held by compatriot Bhuvneshwar Kumar but he took 25 matches less to achieve the impressive feat.

Uganda cricketer Frank Nsubuga has 15 maiden overs in T20Is but his national side is not a full-time member of the ICC or has played in the T20 World Cup.

During the match, Bumrah also surpassed Hardik Pandya to become India's third-highest wicket-taker in T20Is. He currently has 74 wickets in the shortest format of the game.

India beat Ireland by 33 runs to win the second T20 International and take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Batting first, India posted a commendable 185 for 5, riding on vice-captain Ruturaj Gaikwad's 58 off 42 balls, Sanju Samson's 40 off 26 deliveries and last but not the least Rinku Singh's entertaining 38 off 21 balls.

In reply, Ireland were restricted to 152 for 8 with Prasidh Krishna taking 2 for 29 while Ravi Bishnoi scalped 2 for 37. Skipper Jasprit Bumrah had figures of 2/15.

(With PTI inputs)