India's star spinner Ravichandran Ashwin came out with a blunt take while talking about the side's ongoing three-match T20I series against Ireland in Dublin. The series kicked off on Friday with Jasprit Bumrah, who made a return to international cricket after an 11-month injury lay-off, leading the Indian side to a two-run victory via DLS method after rain came strong and forced the match to be called off. While referring to the two-match T20I contest between India and Ireland from 2022, Ashwin said that he doubts the Paul Stirling-led side would be able to give a fight to India.

"Last time India toured Ireland for T20s, the home side were more than competitive but this time I really doubt there would be a fight," wrote Ashwin on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"We won a game defending 225 by 4 runs last time!

"This attack consisting of Arshdeep, Bumrah and Prasidh might just be too much to handle," he added.

Last time India toured Ireland for T 20 s, the home side were more than competitive but this time I really doubt there would be a fight.



We won a game defending 225 by 4 runs last time!



This attack consisting of Arshdeep, Bumrah and Prasidh might just be too much to handle.... — Ashwin (@ashwinravi99) August 18, 2023

India were 47 for 2 in 6.5 overs in chase of 140 runs when rain interrupted the game and eventually forced it to be called off.

Craig Young dismissed Yashasvi Jaiswal and Tilak Varma on consecutive deliveries to bring Ireland back in the game after the Jaiswal-Ruturaj Gaikwad duo provided India a solid start.

Advertisement

Ravi Bishnoi (2 for 23) and Bumrah (2 for 24) shone with two wickets apiece as India restricted Ireland to 139 for 7 in 20 overs. Barry McCarthy scored 51 not out off 33 balls after India skipper Bumrah won the toss and opted to bowl first in the game.