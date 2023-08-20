After registering a victory in the rain-spoilt first T20I match, Team India will square off against Ireland in the second T20I on Sunday. The Jasprit Bumrah-led side clinched a victory by 2 runs (DLS method) after the rain played a spoilsport and interrupted the match proceedings. Bumrah claimed 2 for 24 with nine dot balls and formed a formidable pair with T20I debutant Prasidh Krishna (2/32) to restrict Ireland to 139 for 7 after opting to bowl. It will be an interesting clash an the visitors will be putting their best forward in order to gain an unassailable lead.

When will the India vs Ireland, 2nd T20I match be played?

The India vs Ireland, 2nd T20I match will be played on Sunday, August 20.

Where will the India vs Ireland, 2nd T20I match be played?

The India vs Ireland, 2nd T20I match will be played at The Village, Dublin.

What time will the India vs Ireland, 2nd T20I match start?

The India vs Ireland, 2nd T20I match will start at 7:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7:00 PM.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs Ireland, 2nd T20I match?

The India vs Ireland, 2nd T20I match will be broadcast on Sports18 in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Ireland, 2nd T20I match?

The India vs Ireland, 2nd T20I match will be streamed live on JioCinema app and website.

