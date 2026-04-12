There was no shortage of support for Lucknow Super Giants in their IPL 2026 match against Gujarat Titans at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Sunday. Though LSG lost the match, the team can vouch for the fact that they will never be short of backing at the venue. Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara, an entrepreneur, was present at the stadium. Sachin's son Arjun is part of the LSG squad.

Sara Tendulkar has come to support her brother Arjun Tendulkar & LSG in Ekana Stadium Lucknow. pic.twitter.com/BDfsHP0579 — Cricket Central (@CricketCentrl) April 12, 2026

Sara Tendulkar's sister-in-law, Arjun Tendulkar's wife, came wearing an LSG jersey to support him. Why didn't Sara Tendulkar wear an LSG jersey? Does she still support Mumbai Indians from her heart? pic.twitter.com/dFCEtFtzum — 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐢𝐢⁴⁵ (@rushiii_12) April 12, 2026

A sensational four-wicket haul by Prasidh Krishna and fifties from skipper Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler helped Gujarat Titans (GT) to a seven-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) clash on Sunday.

GT are placed fifth with two wins and two losses, collecting four points. LSG have slipped to sixth spot with an identical win-loss record.

Put in to bat first, LSG scored 164/8, with only Aiden Markram (30 off 21 balls, with five fours and a six) crossing the 20-run mark, while Krishna picked up 4/28 in his spell.

During the chase, fifties from Gill (56 off 40 balls, with six fours and a six) and Buttler (60 off 37 balls, with 11 fours) helped GT reach the target comfortably, with seven wickets in hand and eight balls to spare.

Sai Sudharsan got GT off to a solid start, hitting two fours off Mohammed Shami in the first over. He and skipper Shubman Gill played cautiously until the fifth over, when Gill smashed Shami for 4, 6, 4 and 4 to pick up 20 runs.

Digvesh Rathi, however, pulled things back for LSG by dismissing Sai Sudharsan for a 14-ball 15 (three fours) off his first delivery. GT were 45/1 in 5.1 overs. Courtesy of a backfoot punch from Jos Buttler, GT brought up the 50-run mark in 5.5 overs.

Buttler and Gill then collected plenty of runs against left-arm spinner George Linde, taking 21 runs off his first two overs, with both batters sharing the spoils. At the halfway stage, GT were well placed at 86/1, with Buttler (22*) and Gill (48*) unbeaten.

Gill, who had also completed 4,000 IPL runs, brought up his second successive fifty in 34 balls, hitting six fours and a six. Buttler rounded off the 12th over by Avesh Khan with a hat-trick of fours, as GT crossed the 100-run mark in 11.4 overs.

Buttler, who also reached the landmark of 14,000 T20 runs, completed his second successive fifty in the tournament, smashing nine fours in just 29 balls.

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