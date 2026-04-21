Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have lost four out of their first six games of IPL 2026, and one aspect that has come under the scanner has been their batting. LSG have tinkered with their opening combination quite a few times already, with skipper Rishabh Pant and even Ayush Badoni being tried at the top. On top of that, the poor form of star batter Nicholas Pooran has added to their struggles. Former India and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star Wasim Jaffer was left perplexed at LSG's calls, and urged Rishabh Pant to come down the order for the team's benefit.

While Badoni made a quickfire 21-ball 35 after opening against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Sunday, Jaffer stated that he did not understand the team's decision to demote Aiden Markram.

"I really didn't understand it, honestly. Because Aiden Markram is the kind of batter who, if he gets going, has the ability to score a hundred," Jaffer said, speaking on his YouTube channel.

"We've already talked about how Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram have given very good starts, so this constant reshuffling is something I don't understand in their setup," he added.

Jaffer questioned the decision-making of the LSG thinktank, which comprises the likes of Justin Langer and Tom Moody.

"Of course, there are very experienced people sitting in the dugout, but for some reason, it just doesn't make sense why Markram was pushed so far down the order," Jaffer said.

"At first, I thought maybe Markram wasn't fit or something like that, but that wasn't the case. And Ayush Badoni doesn't usually open either, so overall, I just couldn't understand why they made these decisions," he added.

Jaffer suggested that promoting the out-of-form Pooran to No. 3 and Pant demoting himself to No. 4 could be better for the team.

"Pooran looks completely out of sorts right now. Things just aren't working for him, and he's going through a really tough phase. But when LSG needs him, Pooran is not delivering, and that's surprising. I feel that Nicholas Pooran should bat at No. 3, and Rishabh Pant should come in at No 4. That is probably their best batting lineup," Jaffer explained.

So far in IPL 2026, Pooran has only managed 51 runs in six games at a paltry strike-rate of 79.68 and a best score of 19.

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